6 Vitamin-C Rich Foods Suggested BY FSSAI For Strong Immunity And Healthy Skin

Vitamin C-Rich diet helps in building immunity.

Highlights Vitamin C nutrient is known to boost immunity.

FSSAI suggested 6 vitamin C-rich plant-based. foods.

Go through the list and these foods to your immunity-boosting diet.

A good immune system means healthy you! Immunity is our front-runner line of defence against flu, virus and infections like cold, cough and fever. The ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus has made it even more important for us to boost our immunity, and there's no better way than to do it with the help of our diet. The grapevine is full of diet tips and information, but what really could be worthy of our attention are the suggestions coming from FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) - the apex food regulator of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





FSSAI recently posted on Twitter declaring 5 plant-based foods that are rich in vitamin-C for building immunity that also contain various nutrients that may help improving our skin health as well. A lot has already been said about the nutrient of vitamin C and how it plays a significant role in stimulating our body's immune system. FSSAI helped us in picking out 6 topmost vitamin C-rich plant-based foods that we must include in our everyday diet; here they are -





6 vitamin C-rich foods for good immunity and skin health:

1. Amla

The Indian gooseberry contains a range of polyphenols that are known to be excellent immunity boosters. Amla is also known as a great food for hair growth and skin health. You can have amla juice regularly or use it as pickle or murabba to accompany your meals.

(Also Read: 5 Tips To Keep Fruits And Vegetables Clean According To FSSAI)





Amla is good for hair and skin health.



Image: istock





2. Capsicum

Capsicum is one of the most common vegetables that we use to cook meals - from various Indian dishes to a plethora of international dishes. Make sabzi, pasta, fried rice, sandwich and more such foods with this vegetable.





3. Orange

Orange is probably the most-sought after fruit for daily dose of vitamin C, and it rightly is. Juice it to have a glass of fresh orange juice every day or make desserts, salads or breakfast cereals with it.





4. Guava

As the monsoon and winter start, guavas start swarming the vegetable markets. This nutrient-rich fruit comes at a time when building our immunity is even more crucial. So stock up guava in your kitchen and include it in your daily fruit serving.





5. Papaya

This super-healthy fruit is available all year-round; that means we can reap its benefits all the time for a healthy body and beautiful skin.





6. Lemon

This is another food recommended by health experts to consume every day for vitamin C-fix. The best way to do it is by drinking lemon water/lemonade every day. You can also garnish your salads, snacks and meals with a dash of lemon juice.





(Also Read: How To Keep Packaged Milk Clean Amid COVID-19?)





Lemon is rich in vitamin C nutrient.





Add these vitamin C-rich foods to your immunity-boosting diet and enjoy good health and gorgeous skin and hair.









