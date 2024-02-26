We've all been in a situation where we've run out of a specific ingredient while cooking. It could be salt, sugar, a certain spice, or any other that plays a vital role in the making of your dish. When this happens, we find ourselves in a state of panic. We'll either be hunting for alternatives in our kitchen cabinet or calling our mothers for help. Sounds relatable, right? One popular ingredient that we all easily run out of is chaat masala. This spice is used extensively in Indian recipes to add a kick of tanginess. But you need not worry if you ever run out of it. Within our kitchen pantries lie numerous ingredients that work as excellent substitutes for chaat masala. Read on to find out what they are below:

Here Are 5 Amazing Substitutes For Chaat Masala You Must Try:

1. Dry Mango Powder

Dry mango powder, also known as amchoor powder, works as a great alternative to chaat masala. Made from dried ripe mangoes, it offers a similar tangy flavour that you would expect out of chaat masala. You can substitute 1 teaspoon of chaat masala with 1 teaspoon of dry mango powder. It may not give you the exact same results, but it is definitely a close match and a must-try substitute.

2. Black Salt

Black salt is used extensively in Indian cooking. And guess what? You can use it as a replacement for chaat masala as well. It offers a similar flavour profile and works well to add to raitas, salads, and snacks like bhelpuri, etc. However, remember not to add too much, or else your dish will become too salty. Try using this alternative and see the magic for yourself.

3. Curry Powder

Another wonderful substitute for chaat masala is curry powder. The ingredients of this spice are quite similar to those of chaat masala. The presence of cumin seeds, coriander seeds, red chilli powder, and ginger in it is what makes it replicate the flavours. Follow the ratio of 1:1 while using this substitute. The results may not be exactly the same, but it'll definitely help save your dish.

4. Tamarind Chutney

Did you know you could also use tamarind (imli) chutney in place of chaat masala? The reason for this is that it offers a similar tangy flavour to that of chaat masala. However, you need to be mindful of how much you add. Since it's a chutney, it can alter the consistency of your dish. This substitute works for adding to curries and raitas. Apart from the flavour, it will add a delightful aroma to your dish.

5. Garam Masala

Garam masala is something that you can easily find in every kitchen. It can be your life saviour in times when you've run out of chaat masala. This too contains certain ingredients that are in chaat masala. However, garam masala is slightly spicy in flavour, so avoid adding too much or else it won't give you the desired results. Adding a pinch of garam masala will work just fine to save your recipe.





So, the next time you run out of chaat masala in your pantry, you know exactly what to reach out for.