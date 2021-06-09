The 'Baba ka Dhaba' duo Kanta Prasad and his wife are back to running their old eatery again as even the heavy outpour of love and donations could not save their business from the ongoing pandemic. Kanta Prasad's rise to fame was the moment a youtuber highlighted the 80-year-old's grim financial situation on the internet. The owner had started a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar last year in December and it was just a few minutes away from his famous 'dhaba'. He, however, had to shut it down owing to losses due to less footfall as the pandemic continues.

“I had shut that new eatery on February 15. As compared to investment, the returns were less so it was necessary to close it since we were incurring losses,” Kanta Prasad told the news agency ANI.





Kanta Prasad and his wife Badaami Devi are back in the old eatery again in Malviya Nagar. According to him, people are well aware of that place, so the footfall is a lot more than the restaurant.





Moved by his YouTube video last year in which he tearfully explained his situation, people ended up at the 'Dhaba' in large numbers to support him, click selfies and donate money. He became an overnight sensation and the success story was quite remarkable till the grim reality hit once again.

Kanta Prasad, however, has promised to operate his eatery till the day he dies and has even saved up 20 lakhs as emergency money for his family. In a twist of turns, the youtuber who bought his story to light, Gaurav Wasan, has been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly misappropriating the money he received in the donation.