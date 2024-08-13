Monsoon brings a cool and refreshing change to the weather from the scorching dry heat of summer. However, it also brings along a surge in infections. All around you -- at work, home, school or in public transport -- you will come across people coughing, sneezing or feeling drained. The high moisture content in the air during monsoon enables several harmful microorganisms to thrive, which results in more infections. In this season, our immunity is often low and our digestive fire is weak, explains nutritionist Arjita Singh on Instagram. So, it is advised to eat light foods and rely more on simple, cooked food.





Your diet plays an important role in protecting your health while more and more people might fall sick around you. Consuming foods that help boost your immunity will reduce your risk of getting infected.





One dish you must cook in this season is rasam. Nothing beats a good bowl of rasam in this weather. It is comforting and delicious and can be prepared easily without much fuss or effort. You can make it quickly for your loved ones especially if they are under the weather. This recipe shared by the nutritionist takes only 5 minutes of prep and then you just have to let it cook. "It will boost your immunity and provide relief from cough and cold," adds the nutritionist. All ingredients that go into the making of rasam, such as tamarind and curry leaves, are full of healthy nutrients and work together to nourish your health from within.

Also Read: Can Adding Cardamom To Tea Reduce Acidity? Here's What You Need To Know

Blender Makes It Easy!

One key tool you need to quickly make a delicious and comforting bowl of rasam is a blender. A tomato paste for the stew is prepared in the blender. This is then allowed to cook over the stovetop diluted with some water and more ingredients, and voila, a quick bowl of rasam is ready. You can sip it like soup or cook some rice to pair it for lunch.

Also Read: 5 Foods You Need To Stock Up On To Help Reverse Fatty Liver

How To Make Immunity-Boosting Rasam | Instant Rasam For Monsoon Recipe

Blend tomatoes with pepper, ginger garlic, jeera, tamarind and coriander stems. Add ghee to a pot, add asafoetida, mustard seeds, jeera, curry leaves, and red chillies. Let it all splutter and then add the blended paste. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Add salt and rasam powder. Then add water and let it cook on low to medium flame for 10 minutes. Add lots of fresh coriander and serve hot. Enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video here:







Are you always confused between Rasam and Sambar? Here is your guide to these South Indian stews. Enjoy and stay healthy!