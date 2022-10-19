Padma Lakshmi may not be a celebrity chef, but she loves to cook! The model-turned-host is a big foodie and she loves to share recipes she has grown up eating. With over 1.3 million followers, Padma Lakshmi uses her Instagram handle to educate her American fans about Indian cuisine by sharing the recipes she grew up eating. Padma Lakshmi is Tamilian and she is a big fan of South Indian food. Today, she has shared the recipe for an underrated South Indian delicacy that not many people know of, it is called chow chow curry.





How To Make South Indian-Style Chow Chow Curry | Chow Chow Sabzi

Chow chow, also known as chayote, comes from the gourd family. It is similar to squash and quite a popular delicacy among South Indians. To prepare chow chow ki sabzi, or chow chow curry, you need to start by preparing the vegetables. Chop the chayote, tomatoes, onions and ginger.

Heat oil in a pan and let the cumin seeds and mustard seeds crackly. Add curry leaves, onion, and tomatoes and saute. Season with salt, turmeric powder and Kashmiri red chilli powder. Once the vegetables are cooked and mushy, the curry is ready!





Watch the recipe video shared by Padma Lakshmi down below:











Along with the recipe video, she shared a caption suggesting how to pair this curry with her non-Indian followers:





"It feels so good to be back home with my kid. We made a very simple stir-fried curry for dinner. It's delicious, mild and great to have with rice and dal or wrapped up in a paratha or roti."





Sounds easy, right? Try Padma Lakshmi's recipe of chow chow curry and let us know in the comments section how you liked it!