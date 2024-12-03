Winter is here, and so is the time to satisfy our deepest foodie desires. The cold weather outside makes us want to indulge in all types of delectable snacks, doesn't it? However, it's essential not to compromise on your health while doing so. After all, winter is also a time when our immunity tends to take a back seat, and we are more prone to falling sick. So, what should be done? We combine health and taste to create a tasty snack that will instantly win your heart. Meet Pahadi Khatai - a refreshing fruit-based snack that is sure to satisfy your taste buds while keeping you fit and healthy this winter. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you never tried it before. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what this snack is all about.

Also Read: Chamba Ka Rajma: A Pahadi Version Of Your Beloved Rajma That Deserves Your Attention

What Is Pahadi Khatai?

Khatai is a popular Pahadi snack, enjoyed during the winter months. This flavourful snack features fruits such as ramphal, oranges, or kinnow, which are topped with a mint-coriander chutney. It offers a blend of tangy and spicy flavours and is a must-try if you wish to experiment with your palate. Ready in just under 10 minutes, it's super refreshing and will be loved by everyone in your family.

Is Pahadi Khatai Healthy?

The answer is yes! Pahadi khatai consists of citrusy fruits - all rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. As we all know, vitamin C is important for various bodily functions, such as boosting the immune system, repairing tissues, and wound healing. The mint-coriander chutney, on the other hand, is high in antioxidants and contains amla, which is also an excellent source of vitamin C. When consumed during winter, it can help keep colds and coughs at bay.

How To Make Pahadi Khatai At Home | Pahadi Khatai Recipe

The recipe for pahadi khatai was shared by the Instagram page @the.food.cravers. Start by preparing the chutney for this snack. For this, add fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, ginger, green chilli, amla, jeera powder, black pepper powder, salt, jaggery (gud), and water to a mixer grinder. Blend well to form a smooth paste. Now, take a large bowl and add chopped ramphal and oranges. You can also add kinnow, pomelo, and a few drops of lemon juice for extra tanginess. Top the chopped fruits with a generous amount of the prepared chutney. Your pahadi khatai is now ready to be savoured!

Also Read: Pahadi-Style Cucumber Raita Recipe: The Delicious And Effective Way To Shed Kilos

Watch the complete video below:

Make this delightful pahadi snack at home and watch it become a family favourite this winter. Happy Snacking!