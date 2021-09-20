Naan is an Indian flatbread made with maida along with some sooji and then cooked in tandoor or tawa until crisp. It is best served with Indian curries like dal makhani, butter chicken, shahi paneer and many more. Popular north Indian food combinations like butter chicken with garlic naan and shahi paneer/dal makhani with butter naan are indeed a match made in heaven. And no matter how hard we try; we always end up making or ordering naans in large quantities because naans are never enough! Much agreeable, Isn't it? But wait! Ever thought of giving these leftover naans a scrumptious makeover? Well, we are here to help you with that. From paneer naanza and veggie naan pizza to Naan sandwich, these recipes are just oh-so-delicious to miss out! So, without any further ado, let's get started with these recipes.





Here's A List Of 5 Leftover Naan Recipes To Try From:

1. Naan Sandwich (Naanwich)

Sandwich is one common breakfast recipe which is loved by almost everyone. Be it desi sandwich or veggie sandwich, chicken sandwich, et al. This particular sandwich made out of naans is definitely a must try! All you need to do is take a naan, cut it into two pieces, stuff it with your favourite ingredients and enjoy! Find the recipe here.

2. Paneer Naanza

Paneer naanza is a delicious cheesy and crunchy paneer pizza recipe where we use naan instead of a regular pizza base. A perfect combination of Indo-Italian flavours, this dish can be a show stealer at any given point of time. It is comparatively easier and less time consuming than making a pizza base from scratch. Wondering how? Read the recipe here.

3. Naan Veggie Pizza

We have found another delectable naanza recipe for you. If you are a veg pizza lover, this recipe can be a right fit since it is loaded with crunchy veggies, herbs and other seasonings. Click here for the detailed recipe of naan veggie pizza. Ps: if you prefer chicken pizza, adding some chicken chunks is always a good idea!

4. Naan Nachos

Similar to roti nachos, you can try your hands on naan nachos as well. It can be an ideal choice for party starters or to satiate your untimely and mid-meal cravings. All you need to do is cut the naans into small pieces, bake, add on your favourite seasonings and voila, it's done! Read the recipe here.

5. Naan Tacos

Craving tacos? Here's how you can make it with leftover naans. To begin with, reheat some naans, stuff it with veggies or chicken along with sauces and seasonings, fold and heat again! Yes, there you get your delicious tacos ready! Can anything be simpler than that? We guess nothing!

So, next time try utilising leftover naans with these simple recipes and let us know how they turned out in the comment section below. Bon Appetit!



