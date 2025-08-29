Papad is a staple in many Indian meals, loved for its crunchy texture and savoury flavour. We enjoy it as a side dish, use it as a wrap or simply munch on it as a snack. But while papad is a classic favourite, have you ever tried taking it to the next level? Have you ever tried papad spring rolls? Imagine the familiar flavours of papad wrapped in a crispy package, perfect for pairing with your evening chai. With a simple yet flavourful recipe, you can create a snack that's sure to become a favourite. So, let's dive in and explore this delicious treat shared by @myflavourfuljourney on Instagram.





Photo Credit: iStock





What Makes Papad Spring Rolls A Must-Try?

Papad spring rolls are a must-try due to their unique blend of crunchy texture and flavourful filling. The combination of crispy papad and savoury vegetables makes for a delicious snack that's hard to resist.

Are Papad Spring Rolls Healthy?

Papad spring rolls can be a relatively healthy snack option if baked or shallow-fried instead of deep-fried. However, the nutritional value depends on the filling ingredients and cooking method used. To make them healthier, you can use whole wheat papad and add plenty of vegetables.

What To Pair With Papad Spring Rolls?

Papad spring rolls can be paired with a variety of dips and sauces, such as schezwan sauce, ketchup or a refreshing mint chutney. You can also serve them as a side dish with your favourite Indian or Chinese-inspired meal.

Can You Make Papad Spring Rolls With Chicken?

Yes, you can make papad spring rolls with chicken! Simply replace the vegetable filling with shredded or minced chicken cooked with your favourite spices and herbs. This adds protein and flavour to the crispy papad exterior.

How To Make Papad Spring Rolls At Home | Spring Roll Recipe

Heat oil in a pan and saute sliced onions, carrots, cabbage and capsicum until they're tender and mixed well.

Add ginger-garlic paste, soy sauce, ketchup, salt, black pepper, schezwan chutney and spring onions to the pan. Mix well. Once well combined, switch off the flame and let the mixture cool.

Soak a papad in water, place it on a flat surface and carefully add the veggie mixture in the centre. Wrap it from all sides, ensuring the stuffing is secure.

Place another soaked papad underneath the spring roll and wrap it from all sides. This will give your spring roll a double coating, making it extra crispy.

Heat oil in a kadhai and deep-fry the spring rolls until they're golden brown and crispy.

Serve hot and relish the crunchy goodness of your homemade veg spring rolls!

Watch the full recipe video below:

How To Ensure Papad Spring Rolls Turn Out Crispy?

To ensure papad spring rolls turn out crispy, make sure to:

Use the right type of papad that's suitable for frying or baking.

Fry them at the right temperature (not too hot or too cold).

Don't overfill the papad, as this can cause them to break open during frying.

Drain excess oil on paper towels after frying to prevent sogginess.

Serve them hot and fresh for the best texture and flavour.

Will you try this papad spring rolls recipe at home? Tell us in the comments below!