Parineeti Chopra Had This Low-Carb Snack During Her Latest Photoshoot

Parineeti Chopra who recently lent her voice to 'Anna' in the Hindi animation of Frozen 2 along with Priyanka Chopra Jones, has her kitty full with several exciting projects. The Bollywood actor would soon feature in tennis star Saina Nehwal's biopic; she would also play the lead in the official remake of The Girl on the Train. Parineeti Chopra who debuted in the industry with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, rose to prominence with Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee and Golmaal Again. The actor also created waves for her inspiring weight-loss journey. According to reports, she lost close to 25 kilos. The actor has since, become a fitness icon for millions.





Parineeti Chopra's recent Instagram story is sure to inspire many to rethink their idea of snacking. Think 'snacks' and one is bound to think all things fried and fattening, but that may not be the case all the time. There are umpteen healthy snacking options around, if you are willing to see.





For a recent photoshoot, Parineeti was seen clad in a gorgeous green sari. While she was getting her make-up and hair done, Parineeti chose to snack on cucumber and carrot sticks. "Cucumber and carrots because sari", Chopra captioned the story.





Not only are these easy to eat (and has bare minimum chances of spillage), cucumber and carrot sticks are incredibly low in carbohydrates and calories. They are dense with multiple antioxidants and minerals. 96 percent of cucumber is all water. The summer veggie is essentially just water and nutrients. Carrots, on the other hand, are a treasure trove of dietary fibre. They are also enriched with beta-carotene, vitamin A, C, K and silicon.





So, the next time you are hit by untimely cravings, take inspiration from Parineeti Chopra and make sure you scan your pantry well; you are sure to find something healthy and convenient.









