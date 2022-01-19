Janhvi Kapoor does not shy away from expressing her love for all things food and we love her for this. The actress has now offered us a glimpse of one of her meals that can best be described as an Italian feast. In the image, Janhvi Kapoor remains hidden but she gave us a look of a grand spread. It included some yummy penne pasta in red sauce, spaghetti in white sauce with basil and bowlfuls of olives, cherry tomatoes, and other varied toppings. We also spotted a large bowl of green salad with some juicy bruschetta as well as some rich curries.





See the photo of the lavish spread here:

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of a plate of eggs with the yolks made to look like eyes and a strawberry was added to the mix as well. “Why are you eating strawberries with eggs,” Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor replied to the photo.

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of her meal, and this time it included both Indian cuisine and sushi. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo that features chapati, dal, rice pulao, bhindi ki sabji, and boondi raita with a few green chilies as well. Janhvi followed this up with images of sushi rolls with spicy sauce and chopsticks. She captioned the image asking "Sushi or paneer?" Read about it here.





Before that, Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of a cup of coffee with burnt cream on top. This drink looked absolutely yummy.





Janhvi Kapoor often shares sneak peeks of her binging on delicacies such lassi, makki ki roti, sarso ka saag, laccha paratha, Amritsari kulcha, maa ki dal, paneer to Oman sadhya, pasta and a whole lot of sweets.





Tell us what you think of Janhvi Kapoor's gastronomic adventures.