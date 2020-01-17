Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys ‘Biryani Day’ With Friends (See Pics Inside)

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor has always expressed her love for food

Janhvi keeps her fans updated with all her binge stories

Janhvi will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic

It is Biryani Day for Janhvi Kapoor and her friends. The 'Dhadak' actress recently took to her Instagram handle to post a story about her 'biryani party'. She was seen asking her friends, "Guys, what day is it", to which the latter shouted "Biryani Day". Along with the Bollywood actress and her friends, the Insta-story also had a potful of biryani and raita, which looked quite intriguing. Janhvi's love for food is not unknown to anyone. She has time and again spoken about the same in several interviews. She also keeps her fans updated with her binge-ing stories on social media. Hence, her love for biryani is quite evident.











Janhvi Enjoying her 'Biriyani Day'









This is not the first time Janhvi showed her love for biryani. Last year, the 22-year-old star hogged attention when Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput gave her a shout out on Instagram for cooking red rice veg biryani. Mira also tagged her brother in-law and Janhvi's 'Dhadak' co-star Ishaan Khatter in the Instagram story. The meal also included salad, pita bread, and lots of veggies.







Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest stars in the tinsel town. However, she is also a self-confessed foodie and leaves no stone unturned to express that. Some months ago, she visited Amritsar and posted extensively about her Punjab binge. From chugging a glass-full of lassi topped with creamy malai to indulging in sarso ka saag and makki ki roti, laccha paratha and Amritsari kulcha, she had it all.











(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Indulges In Lassi, Sarso Ka Saag, Makki Ki Roti And More In Amritsar (Pics Inside))











On the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female air force pilot, which is slated to release early this year. She has also been roped as a lead actress in Roohi Afza, wherein she would be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time. The actress was also seen in 'Ghost Stories' on Netflix recently.













