Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest Bollywood actors who is often spotted walking in and out of the gym or working out on the sets of her films. But let us tell you that this fit diva is also a foodie at heart who never shies away from expressing her love for food! Janhvi not only loves to talk about food in her interviews but often shares about her foodie diaries with her fans and followers on social media. And her recent Instagram story once again proves her love for all things delicious.





Sharing a photo of a tasty cup of what seems to be coffee topped with burnt cream; this drink indeed looks perfect to have in the changing weather. In her story, she wrote, "Is this real @akshayarora." Take a look:

Instagram story by Janhvi Kapoor





Well, if this yummy and creamy coffee cup has left you craving for some too, then you're in luck as we have just the recipes you need; take a look at it here.

As Janhvi is known to share glimpses from her life on social media, we have come to realize that the actress surely knows how to indulge in delicacies. From trying out Amritsar's special creamy lassi and Makki ki roti, sarso ka saag, laccha paratha, Amritsari kulcha, maa ki dal, paneer to Oman sadhya, pasta, "4 scoops of ice cream", and whatnot- the actress has left her fans drooling for deliciousness. And this is not it! Janhvi, along with her sister Khushi and fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, were also earlier spotted having some yummy delicacies post their workout. Take a look here:





So, what do you think about Jahnvi's foodie side? Let us know in the comments below!