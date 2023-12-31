All set for New Year's Eve party? Planning to stay up the whole night? Then surely you will be lazy and hungover the next morning. Don't worry, we get you. Planning a wholesome meal in such a situation seems dreadful. But nothing doing, you need to eat something healthy to refuel yourself with energy to celebrate the first day of the year. We also believe, the food should be delicious as well. It is a New Year after all! If you are in one such situation, then dear reader, stay back and read through the article for the perfect recipe to enjoy on the first day of 2024. It's a healthy and tasty bowl of pasta salad.





What Is Pasta Salad? Does Pasta Salad Have Italian Origin? History Of Pasta Salad:

To begin with, we all know pasta is associated with Italian cuisine. It is, in fact, the second most popular Italian dish across the globe - the first one being pizza. According to academic-accelerator.com, although there is no definite origin of the salad, there are various theories link it to the Italian Jews of the Roman Empire. Some theorists trace it further to the Phoenecians. "A modern version of pasta salad with macaroni noodles dates back to an American recipe in 1914," reads the article. A Washington Post recipe, published in 1930, also referred to it as 'mock potato salad'.

Over time, pasta salad underwent various modifications and today, you will get a long list of recipes, each with its unique taste and flavour profile.





Winter-Special Vegetable Pasta Salad: How To Make Winter Vegetable Pasta Salad:

In this article, we will introduce you to a seasonal pasta salad recipe that includes the goodness of fresh and crunchy broccoli and baby corn in it. We used penne pasta for the recipe.





To start with, blanch broccoli in a pan and boil penne until an dante. Next, heat oil, and saute garlic and babycorn until they turn slightly brown. Next, add broccoli and toss well. To it, add seasonings, pasta, and parmesan shavings and you are good to go!





Sounds super easy, right? Trust us, it won't take you more than half an hour to put together this wholesome meal.





So without further ado, let's give the delicious vegetable pasta salad a try. Click here for the detailed recipe.

