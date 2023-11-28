Fruit salads often seem like a wholesome choice, but here's the scoop: mixing all your favourite fruits might not be the healthiest route. "Stop mixing all your fruits in a bowl of salad," warns Gut Healthy Coach Dimple Jangda in an Instagram post. Explaining it further, she reveals that just as we recognize the specific roles of proteins, carbs, and veggies in our diet, each fruit brings unique benefits to the table. Protein helps to build muscle and strengthen bones, skin and hair follicles. Carbs release glucose and energy in the body. Vegetables have micro vitamins and minerals that your body needs, and also the fibre needed for smoother digestion. Similarly, different fruits work and benefit our bodies in different ways.

Also Read:Nutritionist Shares 5 Rules To Follow While Eating Fruits

Is fruit salad healthy?

Is the seemingly innocent fruit salad a genuinely healthy choice? The answer is a resounding yes, but with a caveat. While fruit salads offer a bounty of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, the key lies in mindful combination. Crafting a thoughtful fruit salad allows you to harness the unique benefits of each fruit, amplifying the nutritional richness. Consider the varied textures, flavours, and properties of different fruits to create a balanced medley that nourishes your body comprehensively. With the right mix, a fruit salad becomes a powerhouse of health, contributing to digestion, hydration, and overall well-being. But it's important to not mix different fruits in the salad.

Also Read: 5 Quick And Easy Fruit-Based Recipes You Must Add To Your Weight Loss Diet

What fruits should not be mixed in fruit salad:

Sour Fruits:

Ever wondered why lemon is a go-to cleansing agent? Sour fruits like orange, tangerines, and lemons play a similar role in our bodies. The sourness and citric acid in lemons act as a gentle cleanser, eliminating unwanted fat and grease. "That's why people drink lemon with hot water in the morning as these sour fruits cleanse your system," shared Dr Dimple Jangda.





Common examples of Sour Fruits:

Lemon Lime Orange Tangerine Grapefruit Kiwi Cranberries Sour Cherry Green Apple Pineapple

Astringent Fruits:

Astringent fruits, including apples, cherries, strawberries and blueberries, bring their unique charm. With astringent properties they "dry up mouth, reduce water retention in the body and help in tightening the tissues and collagen," says Dimple Jangda. Astringent fruits should be mixed with other fruits.





Common examples of astringent fruits:

Apple Pomegranate Persimmon Cranberries Guava Blackberry Raspberry Quince Passion Fruit Gooseberry



Sweet Fruits:

On the sweet side of the spectrum, we find treasures like mangoes, bananas, and even avocados. These sweet fruits aren't just about indulgence; they play a crucial role in building new tissues and providing healthy fats.





Common examples of sweet fruits:

Mango Banana Grapes Watermelon Papaya Peach Plum Strawberry Avocado Figs

Also Read: 5 Fruits And Vegetables You Should Never Store Together

What Is The Best Way To Eat Fruits In Fruit Salad:

To truly benefit from the diverse properties of fruits, it's wise to have sour fruits separately, astringent fruits separately, and sweet fruits separately. If this division seems like rocket science, there's a simple solution: eat one fruit at a time. This way, you allow your body to absorb the specific nutrients each fruit offers without overwhelming its delicate balance.

