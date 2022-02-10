There's something extraordinary about Punjabi cuisine that makes it a showstopper at any possible event. Be it a small get together at home or a lavish party, no menu is complete without delicacies like tikkas, naan, butter chicken, tawa chicken and more. However, these dishes are classic and quite popular. Besides these ubiquitous chicken delicacies, there are several other recipes which are equally drool-worthy. Amritsari Fish, Punjabi fried fish, fish tikka are all drool-worthy fish preparations hailing from the land of five rivers. If you are a fan of fish as well as the flavours of Punjabi cuisine, then it's time for us to reveal the surprise. Here we bring you a list of 5 fish recipes that Punjab has to offer. These recipes are super indulgent to have and are also quite easy to make. Let's get started.

Here's A List Of 5 Punjabi-Style Fish You Must Try

1. Punjabi Machchi

Let's hit the list with this one. Here we bring you a simple, yet delectable fish recipe zinged into a special Punjabi avatar! Fish fillets coated in piquant garlic, red chilli, mint paste with a dash of chillies, lemon juice, amchur, garam masala and cooked to perfection. Find the complete recipe here.

2. Machhi Amritsari

Want to try spicy fish fry? Here fish fillets are coated with a thick batter made up of gram flour, yogurt, eggs, tangy lemon juice and deep fried till golden. Pair it with tangy mint chutney and some onion rings alongside, there you get your wholesome fish meal right in front of you. Click here for the recipe of mint chutney and Machhi Amritsari.

3. Fish Tikka

Vibrant, zesty and full of flavours, this fish tikka recipe is indulgence overloaded. And the best part is this recipe gets ready in just 20-25 minutes. Serve hot with green chutney. Find the detailed recipe here.

4. Punjabi-Style Fish Fry

Last but not the least! If you love fish fry, this recipe is all that you need to satisfy your taste buds. The crispy on the outside and soft from the inside texture of this fish recipe will leave you wanting for more with every bite of it. Here's the complete recipe for you to try at home.

5. Patiala Tawa Fish

Easiest of all! Here kingfish steaks are marinated with a considerable amount of ginger and garlic paste along with red chilli paste, further cooked on griddle and finished with tangy lemon juice. Click here for the recipe.





So, what are you waiting for? Try these Punjabi-style fish recipes and let us know which one you liked the most. Happy Cooking!



