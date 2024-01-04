Caviar is a luxury food served at many of the world's five-star restaurants and hotels. You can also purchase caviar tins to enjoy it at home, although even a small quantity of caviar is quite expensive. For the unversed, caviar refers to the unfertilized eggs (roe) of a large fish called the sturgeon. It looks like tiny pearls and can range in colours from black, brown, grey or gold. Traditionally, caviar is eaten in small quantities and has a subtle salty and buttery taste. The smooth texture of the fish eggs and the satisfying popping of the small balls provide a one-of-its-kind experience that any other food may not be able to replicate. Caviar can be eaten on its own, as a spread, or as a garnish. Here is everything you need to know about caviar, what makes it expensive and how to best enjoy it.

What Does Caviar Taste Like?

Caviar has a fresh, subtle yet rich taste. A good quality caviar will not taste too fishy or salty. The texture is smooth, and firm but not oily.

Why Is Caviar So Expensive?

Caviar was relatively cheap and common until the latter part of the 19th century, according to Britannica. Today, caviar is a rare and typically expensive food due to various factors.

Caviar fish are not quickly available which contributes to it being a luxury good. Many costs are associated with the fish's production and maturation. It also takes a lot of time and money to manufacture and harvest the caviar. The supply and demand of caviar also make up for the expense.

In India, you can purchase caviar online, which approximately ranges from Rs. 8,500 to 21,000 for 30 grams.

What To Eat With Caviar?

There is no particular way to correctly eat caviar, however, there are some suggestions to get the best out of your caviar eating experience.

You can eat caviar in small portions as hors d'oeuvres or at the beginning of a meal. Between tastings, it is recommended to cleanse your palate with champagne, dry white wine, or vodka.

Caviar can also be paired with other foods. One well-known pairing is eating caviar on a blini - a bite-sized pancake or crepe, topped with creme fraiche and caviar. Other simple, delicious and common pairings for caviar include a plain cracker, a fresh piece of bread, and unsalted potato or pita chips.