Finally, the rainy season has begun in some parts of India, bringing a respite from the months-long scorching heat and irritation. Now is the time to finally leave homes and plan special evenings with your loved ones. If you are in Hyderabad and looking for a cozy place to enjoy a date night, then stay back and go through the article to find the perfect option to opt for. Read on to learn more.





Date Night In Hyderabad: 10 Romantic Cafes And Restaurants To Try:

1. Jewel of Nizam:

When in Hyderabad, it is must to experience the Nizami vibe of the city. We have the perfect place for you to explore - the Jewel of Nizam. Let's agree, the name says it all. This Hyderabadi fine dining restaurant offers the best of Nizami cuisine that defines the taste of the city. Situated in the famous Golkonda Resort, the art and architecture of the space resonates with the vibe, transcending you to the lavish world of the Nizams.

Where: D No. 10/1/124, The Golkonda Hotel, Saifabad Rd, Masab Tank

2. Olive Bistro:

The restaurant offers a beautiful outdoor setup, overlooking the serene Durgam Cheruvu lake. It has a classic rustic bistro vibe and lit-up cobblestone alleyways, which deliver the most amazing experience for a date night. What adds to the experience is the extensive Italian and European menu that leaves you with a delicious experience.





Where: At Kona's Durgam Cheruvu, Road No 46, Jubilee Hills

3. The Fisherman's Wharf:

This multi-cuisine restaurant is every seafood lover's paradise. It offers traditional Goan cuisine, with a unique blend of Indian and Portuguese flavours. That's not all. It also offers a massive, airy setup to relax and unwind, while enjoying good food and drinks.





Where: 304, Nehru Outer Ring Road, Financial District, Gachibowli

4. The Glass Onion:

Surrounded by the rolling lush green lands of golf course, this place makes for a perfect date-night setting, along with lip-smacking bites and delicious drinks. It also comes with an Instagram-worthy setup and offers you a menu to feast on tasty meals and refreshing cocktails.





Where: C9J3+RF2, Boulder Hills Madhava Reddy Colony Opp ISB, Next to Infosys, Gachibowli

5. Chirp:

Looking to enjoy a date night, along with a stunning sunset view? Head out to Chirp, which comes with avian-inspired decor and a classic setup. Take a window seat and sip some of the most flavourful cocktails like Love Bird, Parrot's Paradise and more, along with the perfect view. Try their extensive menu as well.





Where: Level 3, SLN Terminus, Mall, Jayabheri Enclave, Gachibowli





6. Katha Specialty Coffee and Artisanal Bakehouse:

This place is just perfect to have some meaningful conversation and great coffee with your partner. Nestled in the bylanes of Banjara Hills, this place offers a cosy vibe, along with chic architecture and great mood light. It also comes with a well-curated menu to dig in. And yes, do not forget to explore their vintage music room during your visit.





Where: 8-2-351, Rd Number 3, Green Valley, Banjara Hills

7. Burma Burma:

This place is every vegetarian's paradise. This Asian restaurant offers a selection of vegetarian delicacies, giving your date night a gastronomic spin. What adds to the experience is the decor. The colourful decor, hand-painted table tops and soul-soothing aroma of the space elevate your overall experience.





Where: Gate no. 3, Ground floor, Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Hitech City, Durgam Cheruvu Rd, near Gate No. 3, Silpa Gram Craft Village

8. Hard Rock Cafe:

Looking to party hard with your partner? You have Hard Rock Cafe to consider. Hyderabad has not one, but two Hard Rock Cafes, both at epic locations and come with enough space to relax and unwind. How can we forget the great music, drinks and extensive menu to choose from? So head out to your nearest HRC and enjoy!





Where: Location 1 - Salarpuria Sattva, Knowledge City Rd, Plot 2, Phase 1





Location 2 - GVK One, Rd Number 1, Balapur Basthi, Banjara Hills

9. Celeste:

Another great option to enjoy your date night with a royal vibe, Celeste in Hyderabad is a must-visit. It is known for its luxurious interiors, majestic ambience and feast-worthy spreads, loved by locals and visitors to the city alike. If you and your partner find yourself in an indulgent mood, then this place is a must-visit.





Where: Taj Falaknuma Palace Engine Bowli, Fatima Nagar, Falaknuma

10. The Roastery Coffee House:

We love coffee and a great conversation. Indulge in the serene charm of bungalow-turned-cafe, tucked away from the urban rush, at the Roastery Coffee House. The place has a great ambience and a selection of well-curated menu that boasts of specially crafted coffee and refreshing salads, sandwiches and more. This place can be a perfect option for your first date.





Where: 8 2, 418, 287/12, Road No. 14, Banjara Hills