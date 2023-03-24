Are you planning to host a party or just want to enjoy a drink at home? Knowing which glass to use for each type of liquor can make a huge difference in the drinking experience. Don't settle for just one style of glass for all your premium liquors. Personalise your guests' drinking experience by serving their favourite drinks in the appropriate glasses. From classic old-fashioned glasses to trendy martini glasses, there are various types of glasses available in the market today.





Here are the top 9 types of drinking glasses to impress your guests:

1. Lowball

Old-fashioned never goes out of style, and neither does the lowball glass. Short and with a thick base, this glass is perfect for serving liquor neat, with a wide surface area that helps mixed drinks maintain their flavour.

Best used for whisky. Photo Credit: istock

2. Highball

For drinks poured over a lot of ice, the highball glass is the way to go. Its large and tall design is perfect for serving drinks with a smaller portion of alcohol, such as a refreshing Mojito.





3. Champagne

From birthdays to New Year's Eve, a celebration is never complete without popping a bottle of champagne. The flute glass is the classic choice for serving champagne, with its long and narrow design preventing the bubbles from dissipating too soon.

These glasses are sleek and fine in design. Photo Credit: istock

4. Cocktail

Add a touch of class to your home bar with a classic cocktail glass. Its inverted cone shape and broad mouth are perfect for serving cocktails with strong blends and aromas, allowing the drinker to fully appreciate the heavenly aroma.

5. Red Wine

Enhance the flavour of your favourite red wines with the right glass. A red wine glass with a wide opening and a full bowl is perfect for aerating the wine, allowing you to swirl it without spilling.

Drinking wine before eating increases appetite. Photo Credit: istock

6. White Wine

White wines also benefit from aeration, although not as much as red wines. The white wine glass is designed with a moderate size and falls between the red wine glass and the flute glass, giving your bar a sophisticated touch.

7. Martini

For a classic martini cocktail, a martini glass is a must-have. Its inverted cone shape and large bowl make it perfect for serving martinis, allowing for a generous serving size and plenty of room for garnishes.

8. Tankard

Beer drinkers, don't forget the tankard glass. Designed specifically for beer, it has a cylindrical and clear shape, with an extra-thick design to keep your beer cold. Its handle is also designed to make it easy to lift large quantities of beer.

Enjoy a chilled glass of beer in summers. Photo Credit: istock

9. Shot

No party is complete without some shots. Serve up shots of vodka or whiskey in small shot glasses, which take up minimal space and won't break the bank.





We hope this guide helps you take your home bar game to the next level. Impress your guests by serving their favourite drinks in the perfect glasses, and elevate your drinking experience to new heights.