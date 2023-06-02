Picture this: It's a pleasant day in the hills, and you've decided to go for a hike. As you begin wandering through the hiking trails, you're filled with energy and excitement as you enjoy the scenic beauty around you. However, midway through, you feel a sudden discomfort in your stomach and start feeling uneasy, and all your energy levels soon fade away. Sounds familiar, right? If you're someone who goes on hikes regularly, then this is something that you must've experienced at some point in your life. While hiking is an activity that requires an ample amount of energy, the type of food that you eat before it also plays a great role. To prevent such a situation, here we have collated a list of foods you must avoid before your hiking excursion. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Foods To Avoid Before Going On A Hike:

1. Fried Foods

Fried foods have never caused any benefit to our health, and this is also true when it comes to hiking. Since they are loaded with saturated fats, they can drastically lower our metabolism. You might feel that extra kick of energy in the beginning, but soon you'll end up feeling exhausted midway through. So, steer clear of fried foods at all costs.

2. Cheese

Cheese is something that most of us are unable to resist, however, it may not be such a great idea to have it before your hiking expedition. Just like fried food, cheese too has a high fat content and can end up making you feel bloated and uneasy. So, if you're craving a cheese pizza or a burger, it's best to treat yourself to one after your hike.

3. Beans

We're all aware that beans are an excellent source of fibre, but they also take longer to digest. This can cause stomach-related issues such as acidity, cramping, and bloating during your hike and ruin your entire experience. While beans are certainly a big no-no, you should also avoid other fibre-rich veggies such as broccoli or legumes.

4. Carbonated Drinks

Isn't it satisfying to take that first sip of your favourite carbonated drink? However, when going on a hike, it can cause more discomfort than satisfaction. This is because these drinks cause a sudden spike in your blood sugar and can also come down as quickly. You may also experience dehydration and bloating. It's best to stick to a water bottle, as it'll keep you hydrated and fresh.

5. Sugary Foods

It can be quite tempting to indulge in some chocolate or fruit juice before your hike, thinking it may boost your energy. But the truth is, they have the opposite effect on your body. Just like carbonated drinks, sweet treats may give you a quick boost of energy, but they won't sustain you for long. It's best to opt for some fresh fruits instead.

What Are The Foods That Can Enhance Your Hiking Experience?

Hiking requires a lot of physical energy, which means it's important to fuel your body with protein. Choose meals that have some amount of meat or egg in them. You could also have a bowl of fresh fruits or veggies. Having a handful of nuts is also a great way to energise yourself before a hike.





Now that you know about it all, make sure you take a wise call to enjoy your hiking experience.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.