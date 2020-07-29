Besan And Poha Come Together To Make This Crispy And Yummy Cutlet For Breakfast (Recipe Inside)

Besan poha cutlet is easy to make at home.

We are always told to have something healthy for breakfast but our heart always craves for tasty (read: decadent) foods. What if you get something that is both? This besan poha cutlet is just what you need to please your taste buds along with getting your nutrient fix. Poha is anyway a staple morning food. A crispy, spicy and flavourful cutlet with poha carrying the goodness of besan is simply irresistible. Here's an easy recipe of besan poha cutlet, which is crispy and fluffy. Bring some newness to your plate with deliciousness overload!





Besan poha cutlet is not too difficult to make. Poha (rice flakes) add crunchiness and besan adds the much-loved nutty flavour. Potatoes and onions are also added along with some lemon juice and coriander leaves and lots of spices to make this cutlet super tasty.





Poha is flattened or beaten rice flakes.

Easy Besan Poha Recipe -

(Serving - 2-3)





Ingredients -





Half cup poha





1 boiled potato





1 large onion





1 tbsp lemon juice





Salt to taste





Red chilli powder to taste





Black pepper powder to taste





1 tsp garam masala





1/4 tsp turmeric powder





1/4 tsp jeera powder





Half tsp coriander powder





3 tbsp coriander leaves





2 green chillies





1tbsp ginger-garlic paste





Method -





Step 1 - Rinse poha and soak in some water so that it turns soft and fluffy.





Step 2 - Peel the boiled potato and mash it in a bowl. Add the soaked poha after draining excessive water and mash it along with potatoes.





Step 3 - Add all the spices, salt, lemon juice, coriander leaves and onions. Mix well.





Step 4 - Add 2 tbsp besan and 2 tbsp corn flour. Mix well and make firm but soft dough.





Step 5 - Brush oil on a flat tray or plate with edges. Place the dough on the tray and spread it evenly. Flatten and level the top layer of the dough. Keep the tray in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes till it is set properly.





Step 6 - Take out the tray and cut the mixture into desired shapes to make cutlets.

Step 7 - Deep fry, shallow fry or sir fry the raw cutlets to make crispy, smoky and oh-so delicious besan poha cutlets.





Pair the crispy cutlets with sauce or chutney to make a wholesome breakfast meal or filling evening snack.









