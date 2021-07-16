The weekend is here, and we could all do with a luxurious beachside vacation right about now, sipping on a mocktail and enjoying the fresh catch of the day. But as much as we want that, the truth is we are stuck at home, and it may take some more time before we could vacation safely. But if you can't go to the vacation, you can at least bring the vacation food home. So, behold dear beach lovers, because from the shores of Mangalore, we bring to you a beautiful fish fry, soaked in those coastal flavours - Pomfret Pulimunchi.





The succulent Pomfret works as a great option for a curry, on the sides of Biryani, and along with neer dosa. But there is nothing that could beat the charm of a simple Pomfret fry, it is easy to make, has a crunch on the outside and is juicy on the inside, after all it's a crowd favourite for a reason. The pomfret fish is also packed with nutrients and Vitamins like A, B, and D. It may improve eyesight, hair and skin health too.

Fish are a great source of minerals and omega-3 fatty acids

If you are ready to taste the flavours of Mangalorean cuisine on your plates, get yourself some basic masalas, a good sized pomfret and get started. You'll see how easy it is to make this authentic dish, read the recipe here -

How to make Mangalorean Pomfret Pulimunchi | Pomfret Pulimunchi Recipe:

Take the cleaned pomfret and make small slits on both sides of the fish. Marinate this with a mixture of red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and lemon juice. Let this marinate for 30 mins. Prepare second marinade, by soaking dried red chilies for 10 mins and then grinding them with turmeric powder, cumin powder, asafoetida, black pepper, salt and 10-15 cloves of ginger. Apply the 2nd marinade and let it be for another 15 mins.





Once the fish has marinated properly and soaked all the flavors, fry it in pan on medium or low heat. Coconut oil would be the best option to fry but you can use any other oil as well. Fry one side for 5 mins, carefully flip and fry the other side for 5 mins too. Remove both the fish and in the pan cook the remaining marinade for some time, to this add the fried fish and coat with gravy. Remove from heat and serve hot. For the full recipe, click here.





Did this juicy Pomfret fry help you with your vacation cravings? Let us know in the comments below.