Finally, the most vibrant festival of the year is here. India is celebrating Holi today (March 29, 201). It is time to sing, dance and get drenched in gulaal, water and hues of rainbow. And what adds on to the celebration is a spread of delicious foods. During Holi, most of us go on a bingeing spree, with uncontrollable indulgence of gujiya, chaat, samosas, laddus and more. We also chug glasses of thandai, juies and other yummy beverages. This subsequently leads to weight gain, bloating and often indigestion. So, post-holi detoxification becomes a must before heading for work the next day. How, you ask? Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests, "Drink glasses of water and other fluids to keep you hydrated. And also, have light yet nutritious food to keep up a healthy digestion and metabolism."

Considering this, we bring you the classic sattu sherbat recipe that will not only add a good amount of nutrients to your body, but also keep you hydrated and full for long. Native to India, this drink has been a part of our life since childhood. Due to its natural coolant property, this drink also makes a popular breakfast choice during the scorching summers.

Sattu sherbat also works a great summer drink

Post Holi Detox: Health Benefits Of Sattu Sherbat:

Sattu ka sherbet is basically a healthy mix of sattu (roasted gram flour), sugar, black salt, roasted jeera and lemon juice. While the roasted gram flour provides you a good amount of protein, fibre and other healthy nutrients, the combination of sugar, salt and lemon helps maintain the water level in the body. Besides, sattu also helps promote metabolism, further leading to proper detoxification.

How To Make Sattu Sherbat | Sattu Sherbat Recipe:

All you need for this recipe are sattu, lemon juice, sugar, water, ice cubes and cumin powder. While this particular recipe doesn't include salt, we suggest including some black or pink salt to this drink to include iron and minerals to your diet. All you need to do now is, mix everything together and drink.

Click here for the detailed recipe.

We also bring you a sattu sherbet pre-mix recipe that you may keep handy for whenever you need it. Click here to know the recipe.

Happy Holi 2021, everyone!