Diabetes Diet: Interesting Ways To Include Sattu Flour In Your Diet To Manage Blood Sugar Level

Sattu flour for diabetes

Highlights Sattu flour is a popular food in Bihar

It is a great food for diabetes diet

Here are some ways you can include sattu in your diet

There are many hidden gems in the world of food that are still waiting for their due credit. We rely on external medications and supplements, without noticing the power of some of the foods to help us manage many health problems. In recent times, more and more people have fallen prey to diabetes. Blame it on the sedentary lifestyle, lack of any physical activity, adulterated food, or other factors, diabetes has become a reckoning problem that needs to be resolved pronto. Diabetes refers to a condition where blood sugar level of the body rises above the normal level. Thankfully, there are some foods that can help in managing the condition. Lesser known but hugely effective, sattu flour is a small cog in the wheel of wellness that has proven to be beneficial in controlling diabetes.



Sattu flour is a popular food in Bihar but is also consumed in other parts of the country like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. It is a kind of flour typically made of roasted Bengal gram, also known as chana dal. In some areas, other ground pulses and cereals like barley and chickpeas are also added to sattu to make sattu powder or flour.



Sattu has a low glycaemic index. This index calculates how much blood sugar rises within few hours of eating. Sattu is packed with proteins, and is low in carbohydrate and sodium content; meeting all the requisites of a diabetes diet. Sattu is not as popular as it should be, so not many people know how to include it in their diet. Here, we provide some recipes with sattu flour that are most commonly followed.



Diabetes Diet: Sattu Flour Recipes I Most Common Foods Made With Sattu Flour



Sattu Ka Paratha

This nutritious paratha is made with dough of sattu flour, mixed with a number of spices, coriander leaves and lemon juice. Take a break from the usual aloo or gobhi ka paratha and relish your breakfast with a different meal.





View Full Recipe Here





(Also Read: 10 Healthy Snacks For Diabetics)





Sattu ka paratha











Sattu Cooler

This beverage is extremely hydrating and energising. The nutritional properties of sattu are enhanced with the freshness of lemon juice. This recipe uses sugar as a sweetener. Diabetics can replace sugar with jaggery, honey or any other natural sweetening ingredient.





View Full Recipe Here





Sattu cooler











Litti Chokha

A popular delicacy of Bihar, litti is relished all over the country. A myriad of spices are rolled in the dough balls, which are doused in ghee and baked to make fluffy and airy bite-sized snacks.





View Full Recipe Here





(Also Read: Everything You Should Know About Litti Chokha)





Litti chokha





Sattu flour is not just rich in proteins but also contains a good amount of other nutrients like calcium, magnesium and iron. Now, you have more reasons to revamp your diet with this superfood.









