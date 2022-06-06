After a two-year break, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA 2022) finally took place this weekend in attendance of the biggest names in Bollywood. From Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Farah Khan and Vicky Kaushal, it was quite a star-studded event in Dubai. The IIFA 2022 was also attended by our favourite foodie, Sara Ali Khan. And social media is flooded with glimpses of her scintillating performance on the popular song 'Haye Chaka Chak' from the movie 'Atrangi Re'. That's not all. Sara is also giving us regular sneak peeks into her trip to Dubai through Instagram.





Also Read: Anushka Sharma Gushes Over This Delicious Assamese Lunch, Says "It Was Divine"





In one of her recent stories on Instagram, we could see Sara Ali Khan relaxing after the eventful IIFA weekend. And no points for guessing, she was enjoying a scrumptious dessert, while enjoying with friends. Take a look:











As per the picture, the 'Kedarnath' actor was enjoying the classic New York cheesecake and it looked oh-so-delicious! The cake also had some berry sauce by the side, for palate cleansing.

Like us, are you slurping too? If yes, then we have a surprise for you. We bring the classic New York cheesecake recipe that you can easily make at home. For the unversed, New York cheesecake has a vanilla flavoured cream cheese filling, with a crispy cookie crumble base that adds a perfect crunch to every bite. Find the recipe below.





New York Cheesecake Recipe | How To Make New York-Style Cheesecake At Home:







Create a base by mixing crushed graham cracker (or marie biscuit) with melted butter. Set this mix in a cheesecake pan and keep aside. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, milk and eggs till you get a smooth and even texture. Now, add sour cream, flour and vanilla essence and fold the ingredients into the cream cheese mix. The filling is ready. Set it on the already prepared base and bake for an hour. Let it rest till it cools down completely. And, you have the classic New York cheesecake ready to be relished!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for New York Cheesecake.











What are you waiting for? Prepare this yummy cheesecake today and enjoy your dessert, Sara Ali Khan-style!









