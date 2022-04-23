It appears Punjab Kings fans are set to witness actor and co-owner Preity Zinta in the stands soon, cheering her team during the next IPL games. But for now, she has confined herself inside a hotel room and undergoing a quarantine period before joining the players in the bio-bubble. And, she appears to be pretty much enjoying this life. In one Instagram Stories, Preity has stated what is keeping her busy at the hotel. No points for guessing. It is just a plate full of fruits and greens. “Back to the IPL, back in quarantine,” she wrote on the post.





Also Read: Mindy Kaling Teaches Us How To Make Delicious Bengali Egg Curry





Fruits, especially in this scorching summer season, are a godsend. A repository of healthy and vital nutrients, they also help us remain hydrated for longer durations.

Preity Zinta's plate was full of apples, watermelons, berries, grapes, tomato, beetroot and leafy greens.





Let's check the health benefits of these fruits one by one:

They are an incredibly nutritious fruit and are also rich in fibre and antioxidants. Eating them regularly is believed to reduce the risk of many chronic conditions, including diabetes and improve heart health.

They are a summer gift by the nature. Their high water content, antioxidants, and amino acids may make for a better workout. Watermelons are also high in potassium, which can help ease post-workout muscles. You can have it raw or make juice.

Loaded with antioxidants, they help reduce inflammation in the body. They can also improve blood sugar levels and insulin response.

They help boost the immune system, which is what is needed in these Covid times. Grapes may protect against diabetes, and heart disease and help reduce cholesterol levels.

They are rich in potassium and are cholesterol-free. Tomatoes also help improve the vision.