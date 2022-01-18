Poor eyesight is a common problem these days. We tend to blame it on the increased usage of mobile phones, computers and other electronic devices. We agree these factors do play a major role in affecting eye-health, but we can't also ignore the role played by our diet regime. Undernutrition might also lead to several eye-related problems. Just like our body, our eyes too need nutrients for proper functioning. This is why, experts recommend including foods in our daily diet that are rich in vitamins A, C, E, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids and more. One such popular food option is berries. Considered a superfood, berries are loaded with almost every essential nutrient that helps benefit overall health.





Health Benefits Of Berries: How Berries Benefit Eye-Health:

Berries - such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries etc - are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C that are known to help our eyes relax and prevent dryness, vision defects and more. According to a study conducted by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, blueberries contain a type of flavonoid known as anthocyanins. This nutrient helps improve our vision. That's not all. The study also states that the antioxidants might also prevent the damage of our eyes, caused by pollution and dust.

Adding to this, a recent study by University of California - Davis found that dried goji berry might provide protection against age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss in seniors. These findings were published in the journal 'Nutrients'.





For the study, researchers gave 13 participants (aged 45 to 65) 28 grams of goji berries five times a week for 90 days. It was found that the density of protective pigments (of the eyes) increased in these people. In contrast, 14 other participants who consumed a commercial supplement for eye health over the same period did not show an increase in the protective pigments.





"Our study found that even in normal healthy eyes, these optical pigments can be increased with a small daily serving of goji berries," said lead author Xiang Li, a doctoral candidate in the Nutritional Biology Program.





Considering the above factors, we bring you some fun and interesting ideas to add berries in your daily diet. Take a look.





Here're 3 Fun Ways To Add Berries In Your Daily Diet:

1. In smoothies:





A handful of fresh berries add colour, texture and a sweet-tangy taste to your morning smoothies. Besides, it makes the drink healthy too.





2. In Salads:





You can always garnish your salad with some dried berries. This will add some tanginess to the meal.





3. Trail Mix:





Trail-mix makes a perfect snack to curb our mid-meal hunger. You can make your customised trail mix at home and add berries of your choice.





Include berries in your daily diet and enjoy the benefits to the fullest. But always remember, moderation is the key.