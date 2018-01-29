Preity Zinta's 43rd Birthday: The Foodie Side Of The Chirpy Actress Is Too Relatable To Miss

Priety Zinta would be ringing in her 43rd birthday on 31st January, 2018. Famous for her fine acting chops and dimpled smile, Preity Zinta is one of Bollywood's most loved actresses of all times and an inspiration for many. Her breakthrough performance in her debut film Dil Se way back in 1997, made everyone sit up and take notice of the star in the making. She followed it up with brilliant performances in Soldier, Dil Chahta hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zara and established herself as one of the most successful actresses of her league. Preity is also the co-owner of IPL team, Kings Eleven Punjab and runs several successful business ventures. In the recent IPL bidding Preity's Kings Eleven Punjab took home many valuable players like R. Ashwin and KL Rahul. Kings Eleven Punjab is touted to be one of the best IPL teams for the upcoming season.A social media sensation, Preity is pretty active on twitter and Instagram and keeps giving her fans a sneak-peak into her amazing life. A few years back, when Preity got to know that she has lack of Vitamin D , she took to twitter and made her fans aware of the magnitude of the issue and why women must not neglect the symptoms. The actress also shared few tips from her kitty to stay fit and happy. For instance, eating smaller portions of food, having six to seven small meals and drinking lots of water. The actress drinks at least two glasses of water when she wakes up and eats something within the first 15 minutes of waking up. She also avoids refined carb sources and prefers whole wheat or whole grains and whole fruits over fruit juices . Eating slowly and chewing the food, regular exercise or any form of physical activity like dancing or brisk walking is also a must according to the vivacious actress.

The actress' grueling gym sessions with Yasmin Karachiwala are fitness goals for a generation.

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Jan 21, 2018 at 10:16pm PST

That's her engaging in some high intensity pilates.

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Jan 19, 2018 at 8:01am PST

In the midst of keeping fit and fabulous, Preity also doesn't compromise on her penchant for good food. Here's a look into her fun foodie side.

Preity's fun expedition to the vineyards of South Africa is making us go green with envy.

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Nov 13, 2017 at 1:34am PST

The deconstructed burger on her plate is a treat to the eyes.

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

That's her having the "Perfect Sunday Breakfast" with aloo paratha and dahi. Willing to share a bite with us Preity?

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:20am PST

A trip to the 'City of Joy' is never complete without the spongy and delicious roshogollas, and Preity knows that well. That's her having her share in Kolkata.

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:59am PST

There goes Preity's "first real Southern Meal". The massive US Barbecue Chicken Sandwich on her plate is one tempting treat to look at.

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Aug 7, 2016 at 4:03pm PDT

"The best things in life sometimes, comes in the shape of a dosa", she captioned the image. Well, we can't agree more Preity.

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Jun 23, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

Preity also unleashed her desi obsession for chaat on her Instagram feed.

"The one thing I really miss when I travel out of India is this awesome "Dahi Puri" Yum #streetfood #mumbai", she captioned one of her image.

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Jun 11, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

Here's wishing the ever-so chirpy actress a very Happy Birthday. May you get to indulge in all your favourite treats on the special day.