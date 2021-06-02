To celebrate and encourage diversity and people of all sexualities, the month of June is celebrated as 'Pride Month' across the world. The celebrations are marked by parades, rallies, parties and events that welcome people from all wakes of life. A common feature through all these celebrations is the rainbow colour used by the LGBTQIA+ community to honour and depict the inclusion of all communities. What better way to celebrate Pride Month than with these yummy and colourful rainbow recipes? They'll bring all the colours to your palate, tantalise your tastebuds and fill up on the health quotient too.

Here Are 5 Rainbow-Coloured Recipe Ideas To Celebrate Pride Month 2021:

1. Rainbow Biryani (Satrangi Biryani)





Is there really anything more colourful than the desi Biryani? This Satrangi Biryani is a unique and colourful recipe which you would never have tried. The multiple-hued meal will fulfil your Biryani cravings while also making for an aesthetically appealing click. Find the full recipe here.





Pride Month 2021: Enjoy your favourite Desi dish with a twist of colour!

2. Rainbow Salad





Experts and nutritionists often say that we must eat all the colours of the rainbow. And this Broccoli and Babycorn salad is the perfect way to do that! Stock up on good health and taste with this delightful and rainbow coloured salad recipe. Click here for the full recipe.





Pride Month 2021: Rainbow salad is a great way to load up on good health.

3. Rainbow Sangria





What's a party without some drinks, right? Sangria is basically a wine-based preparation that contains chopped fruits and zingy flavours. This rainbow Sangria brings together the colourful fruits in a delightful White Wine. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Rainbow Pancakes





A breakfast favourite, pancakes never go out of style! Prepare the pancake batter with our classic recipe here, and simply add in the food colourings of the rainbow. Trust us, there can't be a more delicious way to celebrate Pride Month 2021!





Pride Month 2021: Rainbow-coloured pancakes make for a visual treat.

5. Rainbow Pastry





Red velvet pastry has become a common feature in bakeries everywhere, but have you tried its rainbow version? Layers of sponge cake are doused in rainbow food colouring to make a visually appealing and delicious treat. Find the recipe to make eggless pastry here.





Pride Month 2021: Red velvet pastry gives way to its rainbow-coloured version.

So, what are you waiting for? Try these iridescent recipes and celebrate the month your way!





Happy Pride Month 2021!