Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Thanksgiving With "Too Much Food" On The Table

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and American singer/actor Nick Jonas have been giving the Internet major relationship goals ever since they got married in December last year. Their wedding, which took place in Jodhpur, became a global sensation of sorts, just like the power couple who never fails to create ripples on the web with their much-in-love pictures and videos together. Both Priyanka and Nick share a lot of their life with their fans on various occasions and festivals.





Be it a Jonas Brothers' concert, a red carpet appearance, Christmas, Karwa Chauth or Diwali, the couple never misses each other's important events, just like how they were at the Thanksgiving this year. While last year the couple celebrated the festival in Delhi with the actress's family members, right before the wedding, this year, Priyanka Chopra returned to the US to join Nick Jonas and his family for the Thanksgiving dinner, ahead of their wedding anniversary on December 1. Both Priyanka and Nick shared videos from the grand celebration on Instagram. Oh, and what a foodie's heaven it was!





Sharing a video of the beautiful spread of desserts on the table, Nick wrote, "Happy thanksgiving everyone!"





Don't you also want to gate-crash this amazing dinner right away?





Nick also posted a video on his Instagram stories with Priyanka trying out different Instagram filters while she shared another glimpse of the spread with the caption saying "too much food has been consumed".





Priyanka Chopra gave us a peek of the delightful dinner spread from the Thanksgiving dinner party.

The food spread at the Jonas house had all things sweet and decadent such as creamy doughnuts, cupcakes, mini pastries and what not! Priyanka posted an adorable picture from the dinner with husband Nick and wrote, "Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I'm so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always.."





Aren't you already setting your relationship goals like these two? Here's wishing happy thanksgiving to the couple and to everyone who's celebrating the festival.







