Priyanka Chopra Jonas Drooling Over Paan In Delhi Is All Of Us Post Dinner (See Pic Inside)

Priyanka Chopra was seen relishing a paan on set in the capital city.

Highlights Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting in Delhi for her next project

She was earlier seen relishing the famous Daulat Ki Chaat

This time she laid her hands on a piece of Paan while on set.

It seems like Priyanka Chopra is all out exploring the foodie in her while she's in the capital to shoot for her next project. After a stunning performance in 'The Sky Is Pink', the desi girl is back in the country to shoot her next web adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel 'The White Tiger' alongside Rajkummar Rao. Just a day before we told you how PC was gorging on a bowlful of one of Delhi's favourite winter delights, Daulat Ki Chaat at the Indian Accent, Lodhi. Next on her radar was a flavourful paan the same night!





(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Indulges In Delhi's Famous 'Daulat Ki Chaat' (See Pics Inside))





Priyanka posted an Instagram story of her tasting a paan on set and captioned it 'Set life! Paan tasting'. Paan is an Indian mouth-freshener offered in the Indian hospitality as an age-old tradition. It is ideally made by wrapping elaichi (cardamom), supari (areca nut) along with laung (clove), mulethi (liquorice root), gulkand, coconut, mint, cherries, and a variety of saunfs. Be it meetha or a saada (plain) one, paan completes a meal like nothing else. Nowadays, paan comes in different flavours and varieties. From chocolate, mint, strawberry to popular fire paan in Delhi, no wonder even PC couldn't resist it!

Delhi is truly a home to gastronomic delights that can bowl over just anyone and everyone. Paan is one such delicacy that you can find on every corner of Delhi. So if you are fond of eating paan, you can simply go out for a short stroll after dinner to savour the one that has got even Priyanka Chopra Jonas talking.







