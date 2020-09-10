Protein-Rich Breakfast: Make <i>Paneer Seviyan</i> (Vermicelli) For A Creamy Yet Healthy Meal

Paneer seviyan recipe is great for protein-rich diet.

Highlights Love to eat vermicelli for breakfast?

Try this protein-rich paneer vermicelli.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Vermicelli (or seviyan) is one of the best options for breakfast. Soft and mushy vermicelli mixed with veggies and flavoured with mild spices makes for a pleasant meal to start our day on a happy note. However, binding vermicelli to a particular recipe doesn't do justice to this otherwise-versatile food. Sweet seviyan for dessert is commonly made with it but there's a whole range of savoury options you could explore; one of them being paneer vermicelli. Protein-rich paneer (cottage cheese) is great for weight loss diet and is one of the best healthy alternatives to make your meal creamy. How? Read on.





If you grate paneer, you'll get something really close to other cheeses like Mozzarella and feta cheese. Grated paneer is as creamy and luscious as any other store-bought cheese, only healthier. So, whenever you are in a mood for some cheesy food, don't ruin your diet and make this healthy paneer vermicelli instead.





(Also Read: How To Make Vermicelli (Seviyan) Pulav For A Quick And Luscious Breakfast)





Vermicelli is a popular food for breakfast.

Here's Step-By-Step Recipe Of Paneer Seviyan:

Ingredients:

(Serving - 3-4)





1 cup vermicelli

1 onion, sliced

1-2 tomatoes, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

Half cup grated paneer

Half cup cubed paneer

Half tbsp. ginger-garlic paste

Half tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

Oregano to taste

Half tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp garam masala

Coriander leaves for garnishing





Method -





Step 1 - Dry roast vermicelli till it changes colour. Keep aside. (You can also use pre-roasted vermicelli.)

Step 2 - Heat oil in a pan and saute onions with green chilli and ginger-garlic paste.

Step 3 - Add tomatoes, salt, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, cumin powder and oregano. Cook the tomatoes turn tender.

Step 5 - Add roasted vermicelli and enough water for it to cook.

Step 6 - Add garam masala, paneer cubes and grated paneer and mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves and more grated paneer and serve.





This simple vermicelli recipe offers a great deal of energy-giving proteins, which makes it ideal for healthy breakfast. Feel free to add veggies like corns, peas, capsicum and carrots to the recipe if you want to. Enjoy this creamy, nutritious and delicious seviyan with your whole family.









