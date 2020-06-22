Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Vermicelli (Seviyan) Pulav For A Quick And Luscious Breakfast

Vermicelli is a very common ingredient used in different regional cuisines in India

Are you looking for a quick and delicious recipe to start the day with? If yes, then this article is just for you! Mornings for most of us are extremely hectic; hence we are in a constant search for recipes that can be put together in a jiffy. If you look around, most of the breakfast dishes are hassle-free and can be consumed on-the-go. Adding to the list, we bring you a lip-smacking vermicelli pulav recipe that is filling and can be prepared under 15 minutes.





Vermicelli (or as we call it seviyan) is a very common ingredient used in different regional cuisines in India. It looks like a thinner version of noodles or spaghetti and is generally used to prepare multiple sweet and savoury dishes, with the most popular one being 'kheer'. Due to its no fat, no cholesterol and low sodium content, vermicelli is often touted as a healthy inclusion to the meals.





This vermicelli pulav recipe can also be termed as a savoury version of the much popular 'kimami seviyan'.





Here's The Recipe For Vermicelli (Seviyan) Pulav:

Ingredients:

Vermicelli/seviyan- 1 cup





Ghee- 1 tablespoon





Cardamom- 2





Cinnamon- 1 stick





Clove- 2





Bay leaf- 1





Cumin (jeera) seeds- half teaspoon





Onion- half cup (finely sliced)





Green chilli- 1 (chopped)





Ginger- half teaspoon (julienne)





Turmeric- less than half teaspoon





Salt and sugar- as per taste





Cashew nuts and raisins- 6 to 8 each





Water- 1.5 cups





Method:

Heat the water and add turmeric to it.





Dry roast the vermicelli in a kadhai till it is golden brown in colour. Keep aside.





Pour the ghee in the kadhai and fry the cashew nuts and raisins. Keep them aside.





Add bay leaf, clove, cinnamon, cardamom and cumin to the kadhai and sauté till the spices start crackling.





Add the onions and green chilli to it and fry till the onions turn translucent in colour.





Now, add ginger, turmeric-infused water, cashews nut, raisins, salt and sugar in the kadhai.





After 30 seconds, add the roasted vermicelli and mix everything well.





Close the lid and let the pulav cook on medium flame for 6-7 minutes.





Your vermicelli pulav is ready to indulge.





Cooking tip: You can also add some vegetables and dry fruits and nuts of your choice to this recipe.





Vermicelli (seviyan) pulav can also be an ideal dish to pack for your lunch box. Bon Appétit!













