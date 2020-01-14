Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich Homemade Tomato Paneer Is Perfect For Your Diet

Weight Loss Diet: Tomato paneer recipe is a must addition.

Highlights This homely paneer sabzi is made with few common ingredient.

Paneer is doused in tangy tomato and capsicum gravy.

It is a low-fat paneer dish that is ideas for weight loss diet.

Paneer is one of the few foods that must include in a weight loss diet. Paneer (or cottage cheese) is low in fat and rich in proteins, meeting the most important standards of a weight-loss-friendly food. Plus it is moist, soft and utterly versatile, and can be fashioned into n number of savoury dishes, snacks and even desserts. It is easy to digest and makes for a light meal, which works great for dinner. At night, we usually want our regular roti and sabzi; it's a comfort food for many. But, we all know the importance of eating light before bedtime. So, this tomato paneer gravy is what you should include in your dinner diet. It is quick, easy and also super delicious.





(Also Read: 5 Ways How Paneer or Cottage Cheese May Help Shed Kilos)



Simple homemade food is what you want at the end of the day. This homely paneer sabzi made with few common ingredients will provide you with great taste. Paneer cubes are doused in tangy gravy of tomato puree and capsicum, suffused with spices like ginger and garlic. The addition of milk fights excessive tanginess from tomatoes creating the perfect balance of tangy and milky.



The recipe video from NDTV YouTube channel helps you cook a great low-fat, high-protein dish that will sit perfectly in your weight loss diet. Pair this paneer gravy with roti made with healthy flours like atta, besan, ragi or bajra. It will also go well with plain brown rice or biryani/pulav made with brown rice.



Watch the recipe video of low-cal tomato paneer here:



(Also read: 3 Protein-Rich Paneer Recipes For Weight Loss)













