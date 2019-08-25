SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: Add This Protein-Rich Keto-Friendly Chicken Tikka To Your Weight Loss Diet

Watch: Add This Protein-Rich Keto-Friendly Chicken Tikka To Your Weight Loss Diet

You can now shed those extra kilos without compromising on the taste quotient. Wondering how you can do so? Just indulge in protein-rich chicken tikkas!

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: August 25, 2019 14:09 IST

Reddit
Watch: Add This Protein-Rich Keto-Friendly Chicken Tikka To Your Weight Loss Diet

Pair this keto chicken tikka with chutneys of your choice.

Highlights
  • Now lose weight by indulging in protein-rich chicken tikkas
  • This chicken tikka recipe has got a keto element in it
  • Just get right the recipe of the marinade and you're good to go

Most people think that in order to lose extra weight, salads are the only way. We are here to change that notion for you. You can now shed those extra kilos without compromising on the taste quotient. Wondering how you can do so? Just indulge in protein-rich chicken tikkas! The chicken tikka we are talking about is quite different from the regular ones as it has got a keto element in it. You can make these keto-friendly chicken tikkas either in an oven on skewers (just like restaurant-style) or can even fry them in a pan. For weight loss, we recommend you to prepare them in an oven to steer clear of extra calories. The catch here is to get right the recipe of the marinade; all the ingredients are shared in the recipe video link shared below.

Pro Tip:

  • While cutting the boneless chicken, go for leg and thigh meat as they work best for tikkas.
  • If you're using wooden skewers, then soak them in some water for a while so that they don't burn in the oven during the cooking process.

The recipe of keto-friendly chicken tikka has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'.

Now, that we have shared how to make keto-friendly chicken tikka at home, don your chef's hat and get going.

Watch the recipe video here:





Happy Cooking!

Comments

About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Chicken TikkaKeto DietKeto Chicken Tikka
Weight Loss: This 3-Ingredient Protein-Rich Chaat May Help You Lose Kilos
Weight Loss: This 3-Ingredient Protein-Rich Chaat May Help You Lose Kilos
High Protein Diet: This High-Protein Salad Is A 'Desi' And Delightful Treat
High Protein Diet: This High-Protein Salad Is A 'Desi' And Delightful Treat

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 