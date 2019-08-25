Watch: Add This Protein-Rich Keto-Friendly Chicken Tikka To Your Weight Loss Diet

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: August 25, 2019 14:09 IST
Most people think that in order to lose extra weight, salads are the only way. We are here to change that notion for you. You can now shed those extra kilos without compromising on the taste quotient. Wondering how you can do so? Just indulge in protein-rich chicken tikkas! The chicken tikka we are talking about is quite different from the regular ones as it has got a keto element in it. You can make these keto-friendly chicken tikkas either in an oven on skewers (just like restaurant-style) or can even fry them in a pan. For weight loss, we recommend you to prepare them in an oven to steer clear of extra calories. The catch here is to get right the recipe of the marinade; all the ingredients are shared in the recipe video link shared below.
Pro Tip:
The recipe of keto-friendly chicken tikka has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'.
Now, that we have shared how to make keto-friendly chicken tikka at home, don your chef's hat and get going.
Watch the recipe video here:
Happy Cooking!
