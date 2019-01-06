SEARCH
Weight Loss: These 3 Protein-Rich Filling Foods May Help Keep Cravings At Bay
Winters and good food are synonymous to each other. The urge of bingeing on greasy foods increases in winters, thanks to the dip in temperature levels. Hence, it gets a bit difficult to stick to weight loss plans during this time of the year. If you wish to meet your weight loss goals, it is imperative to keep a check on your cravings as giving into your cravings quite often would only add to the calorie load. To help keep cravings at bay, you can add certain foods in your diet that are quite filling, thanks to their protein content. Here is a list of 3 such protein-rich filling foods that can help you in achieving your weight loss goals.

Oatmeal

When it comes to weight loss, what we eat can make or break the deal. One food item that may help boost weight loss to a great extent is oatmeal. Its high protein and fibre content help keep you satiated for long, further preventing untimely cravings. Oats contain soluble fibre that tends to absorb water in the stomach and forms a gel-like substance, which helps you remain full for a considerable time.

(Also Read: Oatmeal Diet For Weight Loss: All You Need To Know About This 7-Day Diet)

juig1o2

Weight Loss: Oatmeal is a great detox recipe
 

Eggs

Eggs are one of the most healthy weight-loss-friendly foods. What makes this wonder food a hit among various fitness enthusiasts is its high protein content. According to the USDA, a 100-gram serving of egg contains about 13 grams of protein. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "eggs help in boosting the metabolic activity of the body, further promoting weight loss. You can have them boiled as whole or in salads as well."

(Also Read: How Much Protein Is In An Egg White: Unveiling Facts!)

eggs are rich in protein

Weight Loss: Eggs are one of the most healthy weight-loss-friendly foods

Chicken

Protein plays a vital role in burning fat more effectively and efficiently. Another excellent source of protein, chicken stands out to be an amazing weight-loss-friendly food. As per Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, "Chicken comes loaded with lean protein, which can help you keep full for a longer time."

(Also Read: 11 Best Indian Chicken Recipes | Easy Chicken Recipes)

3l4e792

Weight Loss: Chicken comes loaded with lean protein

So, add these three weight-loss-friendly foods to your diet and get in shape.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


 

