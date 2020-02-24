Protein Shake Or Milk Chocolate: Which Post-Workout Drink Should You Pick?

Chocolate milk may work as good as a regular protein drink.

Fitness buffs rely on extra protein intake to repair their tired bones and muscles after working out, and also to bulk them. Protein drinks and protein shakes are popular post-workout beverages that imbue and replenish energy drained out of the body during strenuous workout. These drinks are made with protein supplements available in powdered form. However, there's a sect of health experts who don't really promote the consumption of these drinks. First, these protein powders are expensive, and secondly, supplements are just that - supplements.



Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood emphasises on the importance of 'recovery food' as soon as possible after a rigorous workout session. She says, "Our body loses a lot of energy after an exercise session. Having a protein-rich meal or drink within half an hour of the workout can make up for the lost energy.



If you agree with the importance of refuelling the body with proteins and want to avoid the supplement of protein powders, chocolate milk shake could be a great option.





Chocolate milk post workout can be beneficial





Why Chocolate Milk Is Better For Post Workout Recovery?



A glass of chocolate milk is replete with the dynamic combination of protein, carbohydrates and electrolytes. It is super hydrating and can refresh you in a jiffy.

A research published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that chocolate milk may be better than the host of sports drinks you get at the market. The research findings suggest that chocolate milk may help people to keep exercising without getting tired for six minutes longer than other sports drinks.

The contents in chocolate milk are known to improve heart rate and lactic-acid levels, which can cause muscle cramps.

Chocolate milk abounds with many other nutrients that boost post workout recovery like healthy fats, potassium, sodium, carbohydrates, flavonoids, electrolytes, proteins and some vitamins.

Cocoa powder is used to make chocolate milk.







How To Make Chocolate Milk At Home



Just bring together cocoa powder, milk and sweetener together and pulse in a blender. Add ice or refrigerate for some time before serving. For one glass of milk, 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder should be enough. You can skip adding sugar or choose alternate sweeteners like honey or palm sugar.

If you are looking for a cost-effective solution and a natural way to replenish and recharge your body after your workout sessions, chocolate milk is a delicious and refreshing drink you can go for.







