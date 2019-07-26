High-Protein Diet: Make Natural Whey Protein At Home For A Healthy Body

Neha Grover | Updated: July 26, 2019 15:32 IST
Proteins lay the foundation for a healthy body. The significant nutrient not only provides strength and vigour but also contributes in maintaining healthy bones, muscles and hair. There are plenty of foods like dairy products, meats and soy beans, which are rich sources of proteins, but in spite of following a healthy diet, the body's protein requirement may not always be fulfilled. Many people rely on other sources like whey or soy protein powders, either to meet the requirement or to achieve specific fitness goals. Whey protein is the watery residue left after cow's milk or curd derived from the milk curdles. It is soluble in water and is largely used as protein supplement. You can see a range of protein powders in different flavours being sold in the markets. It is always a convenient option to pick these up from the stores. But, we all agree that when it comes to food, nothing can beat what is natural and homemade.
Whey protein can be easily made at home with minimal efforts. You may wonder why you should take so much pain to make whey protein for consumption. Here's why.
Step 1 - Take an empty bowl and place a sieve on top of it.
Step 2 - Place cheesecloth/muslin cloth over the sieve.
Step 3 - Spread yogurt on the muslin cloth and cover it with a plastic wrap.
Step 4 - Keep the bowl in the refrigerator overnight of for 8-9 hours.
Step 5 - You'll get hung curd inside the muslin cloth and the yellow-coloured liquid strained in the bowl is whey protein.
Homemade whey protein can keep well in the refrigerator for 3-4 months. It would be free of any preservatives or artificial additives. Since it is tasteless, you can add any natural flavour of your choice to it to make it flavourful.
