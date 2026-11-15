Katrina Kaif is known for her disciplined approach to fitness and healthy eating. Giving fans a glimpse into her breakfast choices, the actor once revealed that persimmon is one of her favourite fruits.

During an interview with Brut India, the actor talked about her favourite breakfast choices and shared, “I have two breakfasts; you like The Lord of the Rings – there are breakfasts and there are elevenses. I'm the same way.”

She continued, “So the first breakfast is papaya and a fruit which I just got introduced to. "It looks like a tomato, but it is an orange fruit, and it is a fruit called ‘permisson',” she said, quickly clarifying it is a persimmon.

If you too want to get persimmon to your diet, here are some easy, everyday recipes worth checking out:

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Chocolate Persimmon Pudding

Made with two ripe persimmons, cocoa powder, and honey this recipe is a must-try for sweet lovers. First you need to peel and chop the ripe persimmons, then add them to a blender with cocoa powder and pour some honey. Blend everything and pour into small bowls and refrigerate for 2-3 hours until set, and your three-ingredient pudding is ready.

Persimmon Loaf

To make this recipe, you will need 3 sliced persimmons, yoghurt, flour, olive oil, baking powder, vanilla, and cinnamon. First you need to whisk yoghurt, eggs, oil, vanilla, flour, cinnamon, and baking powder. Then fold in all the sliced persimmons and pour onto a lined loaf tin. Bake at 180°C for around 45 minutes and cool for 10 minutes before slicing.

Creamy Cheese and Persimmon Sourdough Toast

If you like bread for breakfasts, then you must try this sweet, jammy cream cheese and persimmon toast. Slice your sourdough bread, toast and spread a generous amount of cream cheese on top. To this add ripe persimmon pulp and finish off with a drizzle of honey and a little sprinkle of herbs.

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Persimmon Pancakes

To make this pancake, you will need 1 sliced persimmon, Greek yoghurt, plain flour, milk, and baking powder. Start by whisking yoghurt, egg, and milk into a bowl, and to this add flour and baking powder. Dip the sliced persimmons in the batter and coat both sides. Cook the coated persimmons in a slightly oiled pan over medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes or until the batter is cooked through. Serve it with some maple syrup or honey.

Persimmon Carpaccio

To give the fruit a fancy upgrade, you can make this easy persimmon carpaccio recipe at home. cut the persimmon into thin slices and toss them in a honey, pomegranate, and chilli crisp dressing. layer them onto a serving platter and top with pomegranates, crushed pistachios, and burrata cheese.

Which persimmon recipe would you like to try? Let us know.