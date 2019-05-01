Punjab Grill: A Gastronomic Journey Through The Bylanes Of Old World Punjab

Punjab Grill offers a delectable delight from the North Indian cuisine.

The undying love for North Indian cuisine is something that's not going anywhere soon and Punjab Grill's new outlet in the heart of Delhi popped up to just remind us exactly that. Nestled right opposite the bustling Janpath market, it draws a great attention with the bright presence that it has, not just in Delhi but also in locations like USA, Singapore and Bangkok.





As the name suggests, Punjab Grill offers a range of exotic dishes from the fabled alleys of Punjab - Tandoori Broccoli, Achari Fish Kebab, Chicken Malai Tikka and Paneer Tikka to name a few.





The decor is a perfect mix of old world charm with a modern touch, with huge, beautiful traditional chandeliers, pretty wall mirrors and photos of noble Sikh personnel hung on walls. An interesting collection of music perfectly complements the whole vibe - elegant and classy yet soft and soothing. Needless to say, the place is tastefully done, keeping in mind a royal, elegant fine-dine space that is just perfect for special occasions and family dinner or get-together.





While the menu at Punjab Grill is inspired from various parts of the Royal State of Punjab, it doesn't shy away from experimenting and effortlessly blends age-old custom and modernity in a platter with generosity. The menu is as expansive as you can imagine it to be! We started off with a special 90's summer drinks menu curated just in time for the summer season that immediately took us back to our childhood in the nineties - from a zesty Rimjhim Mojito to sweet and sour Swad Cranberry Margarita.

Beginning with appetisers, Punjab Grill offers a diverse spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that are deeply rooted in rustic flavours of Punjab. From the creamy and cheesy Tandoori Guchchi to a perfectly grilled and succulent Salmon Tikka, and to melt-in-your mouth Dahi Moongfali Kebab, the appetisers in Punjab Grill are modestly portioned and make for a sumptuous treat. We absolutely loved the mutton chops. A tenderly cooked delicacy bursting with eclectic masalas, this is a must try for all mutton lovers.





The main course is equally tempting with delectable delights, ranging from the traditional butter chicken to the Punjab Grill special Dal that went very well with the garlic butter naan. They also offer exquisite dishes like Guchchi Malai Curry and classic Amritsari Malai Kofta among other vegetarian dishes.





The Murgh Makhani is also one tempting staple you should not miss at this new outlet in the heart of the city.





We chose to conclude our meal with a delightful bowl of Phirni, which was feather like light on our palate. While we found the menu to be brimming with options, we recommend you to definitely try the 90s childhood beverage menu for mocktails besides the plethora of tantalising starters.





A complete gastronomic journey in itself, Punjab Grill is sure to take your dining experience to a new level. The diverse menu along with a great ambiance and perfectly crafted dishes makes Punjab Grill a must visit over the weekend with your family and friends.











What: Punjab Grill

Where: 78, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: 12 PM - 11:45 PM

Cost For Two: 2,400 INR







