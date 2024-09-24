Kadhi is one of those comfort foods that warms your heart and fills your tummy with goodness. With so many delightful varieties out there, each one brings its own unique twist. Whether it is the classic Punjabi Kadhi or it is the sweet Gujarati Kadhi, this dish never fails to impress us. But have you ever heard of Pyaaz Kadhi? If not, then you are in here for a tangy treat! This is a delicious twist on the traditional recipe made with the sweetness of caramelised onions, making a delicious balance of flavours. This dish is especially perfect for a cosy night dinner or when last-minute guests drop by! Ready to dig into something delicious? Then roll up your sleeves and read on to know how you can make this simple recipe with minimal effort.





What Makes Pyaaz Kadhi A Must Have?

Pyaaz kadhi is a must-have dish because of its simplicity and depth of flavour. The best part about this dish is that it requires minimal ingredients, making it a hassle-free dish to prepare. The star of the show is the caramelized onions, which add a sweet and savoury twist that beautifully complements the earthiness of the kadhi. The tangy yoghurt base further deepens the taste of the dish, creating a balanced flavour profile. It is a delightful meal perfect for any occasion, especially when unexpected guests arrive and you want to impress them!

How To Ensure That Your Pyaaz Kadhi Turns Out To Be Thicker?

Kadhi turning diluted and watery is a very common problem. While it can be covered when served with crispy pakoras, with onions, it could be a mess. To ensure that your kadhi turns out to be thick, adjust the consistency of your ingredients. If you want it to be thicker, add more besan to the yoghurt mixture and let the ingredients simmer for a longer time on low heat. This will thicken the kadhi. However, make sure to balance out its flavours with spices and seasoning.

Pyaaz Kadhi Recipe | How To Make Pyaaz Kadhi At Home

Making pyaaz kadhi at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared by digital content creator Mahima Dhoot.

1. Prepare The Base

To make this dish, take a bowl and add besan (gram flour), ajwain, salt, coriander powder, red chilli powder, haldi, and yoghurt. Mix well and then add 2-3 cups of water to it. Let it sit aside.

2. Cook Ingredients

In a pan, heat some mustard oil. Now add a pinch of hing, rai, garlic cloves, green chillies and sliced onions. Let the ingredients cook properly until translucent. Once they are cooked, add the prepared dahi mixture. Let the dish cook for at least 20 minutes on low heat.

3. Prepare Tempering

Meanwhile, prepare a tempering. Heat some oil, add jeera, red chilli powder, and 2 red chillies. Once it begins to splutter, add this tempering over the prepared kadhi. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy!

