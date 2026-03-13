Are you someone who enjoys eating chicken? Well, then we have something for you that might just blow your mind. You've probably had butter chicken, tandoori chicken, chilli chicken and all your usual favourites, but have you ever tried a creamy chicken spread? It's smooth, flavourful and surprisingly easy to make at home. The recipe for this delicious spread was shared by Chef Nehal Karkera on his Instagram, and it has quickly caught everyone's attention. It's perfect for sandwiches, wraps or even a quick snack when hunger hits. If you love simple chicken recipes with big flavour, this one is definitely worth a try.

Can You Use Leftover Chicken To Make This Spread?

Yes, leftover cooked chicken works perfectly for this recipe. It saves time and blends easily into a smooth, creamy spread. Just make sure the chicken is fresh and properly stored before using it. This is a great way to turn leftovers into something tasty and new.





What Can You Serve Chicken Spread With?

Chicken spread is extremely versatile and goes well with bread, crackers, parathas or even stuffed into sandwiches and wraps. You can also use it as a dip for veggies or nachos. Its creamy texture makes it a great snack or breakfast option.

Can You Make This Chicken Spread Without Cream Cheese?

Yes, you can replace cream cheese with hung curd, Greek yoghurt or even homemade paneer paste. These options still give a rich and smooth texture. The taste will be slightly different but just as delicious. It's a good choice if you want a lighter or healthier version.

Is Chicken Spread Healthy For Everyday Use?

Chicken spread is rich in protein and can be a healthy option when made at home with fresh ingredients. It is free from preservatives and artificial flavours. You can also adjust the fat levels by controlling the amount of butter and oil. Enjoy it in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

How To Make Chicken Spread At Home | Chicken Recipes

Start by sauteing the chicken pieces in a pan with butter, garlic and green chillies. Cover the pan and let the chicken cook for a few minutes till it turns tender. Allow it to cool, then transfer it to a blender. Add cream cheese, olive oil and lemon juice, and blend till the mixture becomes smooth and creamy. Mix in the spring onions and sesame seeds for extra flavour. Serve and enjoy.

Watch the full video below:



How To Store Chicken Spread?

Place the spread in a clean, airtight container and keep it in the refrigerator. It stays fresh for about a week, so you can enjoy it anytime without worry. Give it a quick stir before each use to maintain its smooth texture. For the best flavour, let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before serving.





With these easy steps, you can whip up a tasty chicken spread whenever you like.