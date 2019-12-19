Quick Dessert Recipe: Watch How To Make Milk Cake In Just 10 Minutes

Milk cake, a desi fudge made with milk and khoya has been one of our go-to desserts

Picture this - you have invited guests over for lunch, you put together the most indulgent spread, but completely forget about the desserts. Ultimately, you have to resort to that run-of-the-mill ice-cream brick to end what could have been a spectacular show. Desserts are the grand finale of a meal; why would you want to ruin it by serving anything basic? If you think you do not have enough time or bandwidth to make equally fabulous desserts, we have something that may be of help.





Milk cake, a desi fudge made with milk and khoya has been one of our go-to desserts of all time. They are easily available at your local halwai shop. Guess what; you can make this dessert at home in your microwave, that too in all of ten minutes. With the help of this simple recipe by popular blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain, you can whip up this treat in no time and take your family and guests by surprise. To make this fudgy goodness, you would need ricotta cheese, milk powder, cardamom powder and butter. That's about it! This easy-peasy dessert is ideal for house parties, or those nippy evenings when you are craving something sweet. Now, you do not need to pick your phone and order a dessert when you have a delish recipe that you can prepare at home in a jiffy.

Here's the recipe video of microwave milk cake posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Let us know how you like it.







