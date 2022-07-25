If you are a K-drama lover, you would know how food plays an important role in Korean culture. Most of the Korean dramas feature delicious Korean recipes that tickle our taste buds like no other. From lip-smacking ramen to Tteok-bokki, there's a never-ending list of Korean delicacies, leaving us spoilt for choice. If you love Korean cuisine as much as we do, here we bring you a delicious egg recipe for breakfast right up your alley. It is called Korean-style steamed egg or Gyeran-jjim in Korean cuisine.





This dish is typically served as an accompaniment in Korea, but you can enjoy it for breakfast too. Fluffy, delicious and melt-in-mouth, this egg recipe is perfect to have when you want something light, healthy and delicious. To prepare this, all you need is some eggs, green onions and other chopped veggies like carrots, bell peppers, zucchini and more. Let's get started with the recipe.

Korean-Style Steamed Omelette: How To Make Korean-Style Steamed Omelette

To begin with this easy-peasy recipe, take a small earthen pot, fill it with water, and boil. Meanwhile, take a bowl, break two eggs, add chopped green onions and carrots. Whisk it well. Once done, add 1/2 tsp of sugar and salt to taste. Whisk again. Add 1 tsp of sesame oil into the water, wait for a min, and then pour the egg mixture into the boiled water. Cover it for 2-3 minutes. Enjoy it as is or with toasts alongside.

Try this 'eggceptional' recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. For more such quick and innovative breakfast recipes, stay tuned!