Quick Indian Snacks: How To Make Lip-Smacking Bread Dahi Vada At Home

Think chaat and you are bound to imagine a burst of flavours too hard to resist. Licking our fingers clean, then using those fingers to lick the last bits off the plate too, this is how we enjoy our chaat and we'd like to know no other way. Dahi vada is one of the crown jewels of desi chaat delicacies. Dumplings made of dal, dunked in yogurt and slathered over with an array of tangy, spicy chutneys and masalas. It is one of our favourite festive staples, we cannot imagine a Holi spread without Dahi vada. It is also a staple in Indian wedding buffets. However, when it comes to making it at home, a lot of us refrain. Who will make the spongy vada? It is quite a task after all. What if we tell you, that you may not need them and can make do with some bits of bread. You heard us!





This quick bread dahi vada recipe is ideal for those days when you are craving chaat but your kitchen is not particularly packed with all the ingredients required.





This bread dahi vada recipe posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel is sure to leave you craving for more, and it does not even take so much time to prepare. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it. For more recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.

