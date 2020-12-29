Quick Recipes: How To Make Easy Chicken Pulao That Is Fit For Any Feast

Highlights Chicken pulao is a rather easy recipe

You can make chicken pulao with limited ingredients

Chicken pulao is sure to strike a chord with everyone

If you happen to be a chicken lover, even tiny traces of chicken in a dish will have you excited. The succulent and juicy chicken chunks could elevate just about any preparation. If you have some chicken, rice and spices by your side, you do not even need a curry. You can toss it up in a biryani, or an even simpler chicken pulao. While we love biryani to the hilt, it does entail a complicated process that could test our patience. Chicken pulao is another rice-based dish that has captured the fancy of many foodies since time immemorial. It is rich, aromatic and makes for a perfect addition to any feast.





Watch the recipe video of chicken pulao above.





Pulao is a rice dish





Here's the step-by-step recipe of chicken pulao:





For this recipe, you would need some rice, chicken, onion, curd, coriander powder, salt, red chilly powder, green chillies, cinnamon sticks, cumin seeds, black peppercorn, cardamom seeds, ginger garlic, coriander leaves, turmeric.

Method:

1. Soak rice for 20 minutes.

2. To curd add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and mix it up well.

3. Heat oil, add cumin seeds, cinnamon sticks, black peppercorns, cardamoms. Let it splutter.

4. Add onions, and garlic. Cook until onions turn slightly translucent.

5. Add ginger and green chillies, sautee well for 2-3 minutes.

6.Pour the curd mix to this masala, cook for 5-8 minutes.

7. Now add the chicken, cook till chicken is done.

8. Add the rice to the chicken. Mix well.

9. Then pour in some water. Cook till rice is done.





Your chicken pulao is ready, serve with a garnish of fresh coriander leaves and make sure you serve it hot.







