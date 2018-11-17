Raazi Actor Vicky Kaushal's Sumptuous South Indian Feast Has Got Us Drooling! 

He is the current blue-eyed boy of Bollywood and we are loving each and every outing of him on the big screen. Vicky Kaushal may have made his debut with the critically acclaimed Masaan in the year 2015, but it was only in this year that he truly announced his arrival in the big league. A sensitive army officer in Raazi, a doting best friend in Sanju and a jilted lover Mannmarziyan, Vicky and his versatility as an actor has won him accolades from both masses and industry insiders. He pretty much ruled the web space too with two Netflix originals Love Per Square Feet and Lust Stories. In his recent interview to Anupama Chopra, Vicky admitted that he stood in long queues and gave multiple auditions to land a small part in movies. In 2019 he would be seen in Uri, and Takht a multistarrer with Ranveer and Jahnvi in the lead. In the midst of all hustling, Vicky Kaushal also keeps his fans happy by giving them a peek in to his life through his social media account. Some of which are way too relatable to ignore. For instance, Vicky's foodie side! In an interview to RJ Mallishka Vicky admitted that he is a true-blue Punjabi boy at heart and can have aloo parathas everyday of the week!







And it's not just the Punjabi cuisine that he fancies. On Saturday afternoon Vicky posted a picture of his lavish South Indian meal. Vicky's sumptuous lunch has a mix of vadas, appams, sambhar traditional south Indian coconut, coriander chutney and tomato chutney, utthapam, papad, chicken stew and paniyaram. Vicky was served the lunch on traditional banana leaf. Eating food on a banana leaf is considered healthy in South India. Placing hot food on these leaves emanates several nutrients that enrich your food.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt Just Revealed Her Favourite Food And It Will Surprise You!)





This is not the first time Vicky has expressed his love for regional cuisines.





Remember when he indulged in the delicious breakfast of litti chokha on his 'no shoot day'







Or the time when he 'hogged' on to these amazing momos and kurkej, which is a kind-of vegetable kebab dish in Shimla.





Who wouldn't love sarson-da-saag, right from the pinds of Chandigarh, slow-cooked on chulha with oodles of butter. Yes, yes we heard you slurping too







Isn't he one of the foodie-est of the current lot of actors? Well, that's one more reason to love him!









