Summer is here and we are experiencing a sudden rise in the temperature. This extreme heat calls for a shift in our diet. Our food habit is currently undergoing a change and we are opting for ice-cream, coolers, popsicles and all things cool and soothing. Another such popular summer food is kulfi. Already slurping? We surely are! The very idea of creamy, icy kulfi make us drool every single time. It has a very earthy flavour and soothing texture that makes this desi ice cream a popular choice for all. And the best part is, you can make it at home too. That's right! Making kulfi at home is a super easy affair and we get a list of recipes on the internet demonstrating the process.





During one such hunt for easy kulfi recipe, we came across a procedure that made it a bed of roses for us. You heard us. We recently tried out a recipe that needs just two minutes for the preparation. Also, you need no use of gas to make this kulfi. Sounds exciting; isn't it? This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Take a look.





How To Make Matka Kulfi In Just 2 Minutes:

To make matka kulfi, we need almonds, cashew nuts, pistachio, cardamom, sugar, fresh cream, saffron strands and milk powder.

Take almonds, cashew nuts, pistachio, cardamom and sugar on a blending jar and grind into fine powder.

Take fresh cream in a bowl and whisk until it turns frothy.

Now add kesar and milk powder and whisk well.

Add the dry fruit mix and whisk again. Do not add extra sugar in it.

Now, take the matka (mould) and add the mixture.

Garnish with chopped dry fruits and kesar strand and cover with foil paper.

Refrigerate for at least six hours and indulge.

Watch the detailed recipe video here:











