Rahul Khanna Cooks Pasta At Home In Self-Quarantine. Shares Recipe Too! (Pics Inside)

The actor got inspired from a recipe he found on the internet

Highlights Rahul Khanna is a Bollywood actor famous for his role in 1947 Earth

Khanna has also been a famous model and VJ

Rahul cooked a delish Italian fare for himself during lockdown

If you follow Bollywood actor and designer Rahul Khanna on Instagram feed, then you would know of his penchant of all things aesthetic and appealing. The actor makes sure he keeps his fans enthralled with a gamut of posts and stories about his projects, style and food. It appears to us that Mr. Khanna is quite a foodie. Every so often, the actor give us a peek into his neatly assorted plates, and it seems like the lockdown has pushed the actor to don the apron too, much like his peers in the industry.





The actor shared Instagram stories of him cooking aglio olio pasta at home. For his Sunday dinner, the actor made the special Italian treat all for himself and enjoyed it with a glass of red wine. He also shared the ingredients he used to make the pasta: extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomato, lemon, parsley, sea salt, pepper, anchovies and gluten-free spaghetti.





(Also Read: Rahul Khanna's Breakfast Pictures Are Drool-worthy And A Neat Freak's Dream!)





Picture credits: Instagram story by @mrkhanna Picture credits: Instagram story by @mrkhanna

Khanna also shared the Instagram post of @ilsanpietrodipositano from where he took the recipe. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram again to post about his meal. “Wish you were here! #sundaydinner #spaghettiaglieolio #stayhome #staysafe,” he captioned the post.

Aglio olio is a popular pasta preparation, where Aglio refers to garlic and olio refers to oil. The simple treat has scores fans across the world.





(Also Read: 11 Easy Pasta Recipes | Popular Pasta Recipes)











Here is the full recipe link of the video that inspired Rahul Khanna:

















What have you been cooking amid lockdown? So share your recipes and experiences with us in the comments section below.







