SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Deepika Padukone Turns 'Masterchef' For Ranveer Singh, Puts Together Yummy Asian Dinner

Deepika Padukone Turns 'Masterchef' For Ranveer Singh, Puts Together Yummy Asian Dinner

In a series on Instagram stories shared by Ranveer Singh, one can see Deepika Padukone putting together an exquisite Asian fare, she also made a special chocolate dessert.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: April 04, 2020 14:35 IST

Reddit
Deepika Padukone Turns 'Masterchef' For Ranveer Singh, Puts Together Yummy Asian Dinner
If you happen to chance upon Deepika Padukone's Instagram feed, you cannot help but notice how creatively Deepika Padukone is spending her time in self-quarantine, from cleaning and organizing her house to working out, Deepika Padukone's feed is all 'goals' according to the Internet. However, on Friday night, it was her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, who decided to give us a sneak-peak into Deepika Padukone's hidden talent of cooking up a storm. Yes you heard us. In a series on Instagram stories shared by Ranveer Singh, one can see Deepika Padukone putting together an exquisite chopped Thai salad with sesame garlic dressing, a portion of soothing vegetable tom yum soup and some Thai green curry with rice.  However the 'piece de resistance' for Mr. Singh was the special dessert that was made by the duo together. Home-made spongy cake, mixed with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream and topped with sprinkling of cookie crumbs looks like an indulgent treat. Deepika further crowned it with a generous dash of thick chocolate-hazlenut spread. If this is not decadence overload, we don't know what is!
(Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Chose This Healthy Treat For Their Vacation Meal!)
6npdqg08
1bnqkht8



Ranveer concluded the series with a picture of him snuggled with the bowl of the dessert, the caption read "Deepu babez u r my one true love". While Ranveer and Deepika had a mushy Friday date-night with home-cooked food, Alia and her sister Shaheen also baked some sugary goods that is sure to make you drool too. Find out what she baked here.

(Also Read: )

lvag57g
8hhgeag


What are you cooking for yourself during the lockdown? Do write to us the comments section below.

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghLockdown
Shilpa Shetty's Home-Made Vegetarian Pasta Is Potpourri Of Superfoods (Pic Inside)
Shilpa Shetty's Home-Made Vegetarian Pasta Is Potpourri Of Superfoods (Pic Inside)
Lockdown Recipe: Quick And Easy Method To Make Baby Potato Masala (Recipe Inside)
Lockdown Recipe: Quick And Easy Method To Make Baby Potato Masala (Recipe Inside)

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com