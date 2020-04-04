Deepika Padukone Turns 'Masterchef' For Ranveer Singh, Puts Together Yummy Asian Dinner

If you happen to chance upon Deepika Padukone's Instagram feed, you cannot help but notice how creatively Deepika Padukone is spending her time in self-quarantine, from cleaning and organizing her house to working out, Deepika Padukone's feed is all 'goals' according to the Internet. However, on Friday night, it was her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, who decided to give us a sneak-peak into Deepika Padukone's hidden talent of cooking up a storm. Yes you heard us. In a series on Instagram stories shared by Ranveer Singh, one can see Deepika Padukone putting together an exquisite chopped Thai salad with sesame garlic dressing, a portion of soothing vegetable tom yum soup and some Thai green curry with rice. However the 'piece de resistance' for Mr. Singh was the special dessert that was made by the duo together. Home-made spongy cake, mixed with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream and topped with sprinkling of cookie crumbs looks like an indulgent treat. Deepika further crowned it with a generous dash of thick chocolate-hazlenut spread. If this is not decadence overload, we don't know what is! (Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Chose This Healthy Treat For Their Vacation Meal!







Ranveer concluded the series with a picture of him snuggled with the bowl of the dessert, the caption read "Deepu babez u r my one true love". While Ranveer and Deepika had a mushy Friday date-night with home-cooked food, Alia and her sister Shaheen also baked some sugary goods that is sure to make you drool too. Find out what she baked here.





(Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Openly Declares His Love For Biryani And Wife Deepika Padukone's Cooking)







What are you cooking for yourself during the lockdown? Do write to us the comments section below.







