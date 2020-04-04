Deepika Padukone Turns 'Masterchef' For Ranveer Singh, Puts Together Yummy Asian Dinner

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: April 04, 2020 14:35 IST
Ranveer concluded the series with a picture of him snuggled with the bowl of the dessert, the caption read "Deepu babez u r my one true love". While Ranveer and Deepika had a mushy Friday date-night with home-cooked food, Alia and her sister Shaheen also baked some sugary goods that is sure to make you drool too. Find out what she baked here.
(Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Openly Declares His Love For Biryani And Wife Deepika Padukone's Cooking)
What are you cooking for yourself during the lockdown? Do write to us the comments section below.
Comments
About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.