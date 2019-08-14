Raksha Bandhan 2019: Prepare This Sugar-Free Rice Pudding For Your Health-Conscious Sibling This Rakhi

Sugar Free Recipes

Raksha Bandha Sweets: Come any Indian festival and countless desserts starts to throng the market. From cakes and tarts to barfis and halwas, various global as well as Indian desserts are a part of every festival. So when the festival of Raksha bandhan is right here, can it go without a hint of sweets? Raksha Bandhan festival is set to fall on 15th August, 2019 coinciding with the Independence Day. Doesn't it call for a celebration with some delectable sweets? Of course, it does!





Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an Indian festival that celebrates the sweet and sour bond of love that siblings share with each other. Sisters apply tilak on the foreheads and tie rakhi around the wrists of their brothers, feed them delicious sweets and in return, brothers vow to protect their sisters from all adversities. Besides all the fun and banter, brothers shower their sisters with some amazing gifts too in return! Moreover, this festival is more about making the day special for each other. And we firmly believe in the saying that the route to someone's heart and smile is through food. And what is better than a sumptuous, homemade rice pudding?!





Rice pudding or kheer is an ideal festive Indian dessret to relish with your family.

While your sibling might love to gorge on sweets, wouldn't it be truly special to also take care of their health and cook a sugar-free dessert that would be equally delicious to eat? Festivals can be a hard time when you have a sweet tooth and Indian festival like Raksha Bandhan can't be complete without the sugary sweets and desserts. If you or someone in your family is a diabetic or a weight-watcher, then a sugar-free sweet is the way to go! They are equally yummy, easy-to-make and don't add up on your calorie intake. Isn't it the best thing ever?

To ease your search for sugar-free sweets that you can prepare at home, we've got you a pleasing recipe of sugar-free rice pudding; as delicious as you can imagine, easy, quick and absolutely sugar-free! Made with coconut milk, cinnamon, cardamom and a pinch of lemon grass, this rice pudding comes with pineapple-ginger compote on top. With the goodness of pineapple and ginger along with a tang of lime, this can be a perfect Raksha Bandhan sweet to relish with your sibling. Healthy, hearty, delicious and all things yummy, prepare this sugar-free rice pudding at home in less than an hour.





Click here for the recipe








